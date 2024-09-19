Victor Reacts: Kamala’s Greatest Achievement is a Failure (VIDEO)

Kamala supporters regularly claim that her greatest accomplishment is the so-called infrastructure bill and its investment into broadband internet.

Unfortunately, her greatest achievement is a failure.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr slams Kamala Harris’s $42 billion broadband initiative, calling it a colossal failure in a scathing testimony before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Thursday.

Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, didn’t hold back, accusing the regime of prioritizing political agendas over practical solutions for millions of Americans still lacking access to high-speed internet.

“It’s been 1,039 days since Vice President Harris agreed to spearhead this massive program, yet not a single person has been connected to the internet. Not one home. Not one business. Not even a shovel has hit the ground,” Carr declared in his opening statement.

“It gets worse—no infrastructure builds will even start until sometime next year at the earliest, and in many cases, not until 2026. This makes Vice President Harris’s $42 billion initiative the slowest-moving federal broadband deployment program in recent history.”

The program, known as BEED (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment), was designed to extend internet access to millions of Americans in rural and underserved communities.

But according to Carr, the initiative has been bogged down by bureaucratic mismanagement and a focus on advancing a “wish list of progressive policy goals” rather than delivering on its core mission.

“The $42 billion program led by Vice President Harris is being used to push a climate change agenda, DEI requirements, price controls, preferences for government-run networks, and rules that will lead to wasteful overbuilding. All of this will leave rural communities behind,” he said.