UPDATE: Documents Reveal Illegal Alien Who Killed Police Officer David Lee Had Long Criminal Record – Including Endangering a Child, Assault and DUI – He Was Arrested with Another DUI Yesterday!

Sunday morning, the St. Louis community was struck with grief and anger as Officer David Lee, an 18-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department, was killed in the line of duty after stopping to assist a motorist on Interstate 70.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 8:30 AM, is now being spotlighted not only for the loss of a dedicated officer but also for the deepening crisis surrounding illegal immigration and soft-on-crime policies championed by the left.

Officer Lee was tending to traffic safety, rummaging through his vehicle’s trunk for cones to protect motorists, when a speeding SUV driven by 24-year-old Ramon A. Chavez-Rodriguez struck his vehicle from behind, according to FOX2Now.

Chavez-Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant with a disturbing criminal history, was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash. His blood alcohol level, taken two hours after the fatal crash, was revealed to be .10—well above the legal limit.

What makes this tragedy even more infuriating for many is the fact that Chavez-Rodriguez, who has a history of domestic violence and previous DUI arrests, should not have been in the country in the first place.

Yet, due to lax immigration enforcement and negligent border security policies led by Democrats and their so-called “Border Czar,” Kamala Harris, violent criminals like Chavez-Rodriguez continue to roam free within our borders.

As reports have confirmed, Chavez-Rodriguez has been in and out of the justice system since 2020.

Despite his record, which includes charges of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and DWI, he remained in the country illegally and was granted probation in 2022.

He killed Officer Lee while still on probation for his prior assault charge, which included an attempt to strangle a mother and endanger a child in a drunk driving incident.

Chavez-Rodriquez was charged with another DUI on Sunday after the accident that fatally injured Officer Lee.

How Did This Happen? A Failure of Leadership

Outrage continues to build as details of Chavez-Rodriguez’s criminal record unfold.

Local St. Louis Attorney Jane Dueker published several tweets on Chavez-Rodriquez and his previous arrests. We are republishing with permission.

“The cop killer of Officer Lee was arrested in October 2020 for DWI, Domestic Assault (1st & 2nd), endangering welfare of a child, property damage & minor in possession of alcohol. Probable cause stmt indicates he was in country illegally & pled guilty to a prior alcohol related offense,” according to a statement by Jane Dueker, a local political commentator.

“The cop killer, only 20 years old, had not only a prior alcohol offense (out on bond on that one) but had a history of domestic abuse. Probable cause statement indicates perp only has family in Honduras.”

“When he was arrested in 2020 (age 20), he was already on bond for a previous alcohol offenses and for entering the country illegally. The probable cause statement for his 2020 offenses is harrowing. I cannot fathom how he was able to stay.”

“The cop killer pled guilty to domestic assault second, and DWI and was put on probation in January of 2022. He was off probation for the DWI but was still on probation for assault charge when he killed Officer Lee. Every red flag was here from day 1 on this perp.”

“The cop killer tried to strangle a mother, stole a baby, endangered the baby, tried to hit the mother with his car, all while being drunk. This is violence. Violent illegals need to be deported.”

“The cop killer was previously arrested for domestic assault, DWI, property damage, endangering the welfare of a child. Plead guilty to DWI and assault. All before he was 21. He was given probation in 2022 and killed Officer Lee in 2024.”

Instead, he was allowed to remain in the country on probation, creating an environment where yet another law enforcement officer had to pay the ultimate price for Washington’s failures.