University Of Michigan Student Allegedly Attacked For Being Jewish

According to police, a Jewish student at The University of Michigan student was allegedly attacked for his faith.

Campus Reform shares that the student “reported he was walking when a group of unknown males behind him asked if he was Jewish. When the victim replied yes, the group of males proceeded to assault him. The suspects then fled the area on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries, and he did not require hospitalization.”

The attackers threw him to the ground, spat on him, and kicked him.

Per Campus Reform:

The Jewish Resource Center condemned anti-Semitism at the University of Michigan, stating that anti-Semites have hidden their hatred with the excuse that they only oppose the State of Israel, not Jewish people in general.

A spokesperson from the Center told Campus Reform, “Jew hatred, which has been thinly veiled as anti-zionism on this campus, has been festering and the unfortunate and predictable result is that Jewish students have become targets.”

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement following news of the incident, “Over the weekend, one of our students was attacked off campus simply for answering ‘yes’ in response to the question ‘are you Jewish?’ We strongly condemn and denounce this act of violence and all antisemitic acts. Antisemitism is in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of safety, respect and inclusion and has no place within our community.”

“The University of Michigan is a place where all students – regardless of their race, sex, nationality, and religion – deserve to feel safe and protected as they pursue the important work of becoming citizens of the wider world. Who we are and how we worship should never be a reason to strike out against another. Let me say it again – antisemitism has no place on campus and is antithetical to the core values of the University of Michigan.”

“As the Ann Arbor police investigate this matter, let us recommit to ensuring our campus remains safe and inclusive for all. We urge anyone with knowledge about the incident to share it with DPSS or the Ann Arbor police department. In turn, we will also ask that the perpetrators are fully held accountable for their actions.”

As reported previously at The Gateway Pundit, the atmosphere for Jewish people on liberal college campuses has become increasingly hostile.

The inconvenient truth is that oftentimes, the perpetrators are leftists or other minority groups projecting their anti-Israel views on random Jewish people.