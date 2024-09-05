UNDERDOG REPORT: David Clements Uncancelled – Make Your Vote Be Counted

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

David Clements Uncancelled

Make Your Vote Be Counted

Click Here For All UnderDogReport Articles x.com/@UnderDogReportr

Last week the UnderDog Report interviewed Scott Tips, President of the National Health Federation, and the proposed Medical Freedom Amendment.

The Underdog Report Moved to Rumble!!!!!

Report #47 – The UnderDog Says:

Make Your Vote Be Counted – David Clements

DAVID CLEMENT IS NOW UNCANCELLED!

David Clements is an attorney and a former prosecutor and University Professor. In his interview he speaks about voter integrity and the coming 2024 Election. He encourages all Americans to increase their awareness and involvement in the election process and to hold local officials accountable. We cannot “export our advocacy to other people.” Each individual American needs to take responsibility. The election system is flawed, it is manipulated, and substantial changes are needed to restore trust back to the American People. Political issues are intertwined with deeper spiritual battles between good and evil, between God and His enemies.

Give it up to God and Listen to God’s Still Small Voice.

You can find David on his website at TheProfessorsRecord.com –

Below is an interview with David Clements.

00:00 Introduction

01:23 TheProfessorsRecord.com

01:49 Election Integrity

05:40 Voter ID Systems

08:17 What is Different Now

11:49 An American Awakening

14:37 Give It Up to God

15:49 The Possession of the Left

17:49 What Can You Do?

20:54 Watch “Let My People Go”

21:44 Follow God’s Still Small Voice

ELECTION INTEGRITY

David Clement says this issue is rudimentary. It’s not a person showing up with more than one ballot and casting it. Our election fraud is systemic. It presents a nation state vulnerability as important as protecting our nuclear weapons, and we are wide open. One of the misnomers we should be worried about is people hacking our elections. It’s far worse than even that. They don’t have to hack anything. They don’t have to hack the machines they already have access to. There are people behind precinct and county firewalls that can monitor all our election data, real time, and by extension they can modify any election data, real time.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT TODAY?

David believes that 2020 was the first time the Left was clicking on all cylinders, but like any good cheat, they will migrate to different manifestations. In 2016, you had the software in the rigged machines. The problem for them was they didn’t have the mail-in ballot paper trail to match what took place in the machines, and so they had to cut their losses. They didn’t have the ability to manufacture a fake ballot to match what was needed in the machines. They were stuck with Trump.

Forward to 2020, we had the pandemic, and they use COVID as the pretext to get everyone trained up psychologically, prepared to vote from home. The system architecture was integrated with the mail in ballots at the time they could create a paper trail. Even then, most people with common sense knew something was off. There’s no way you can be up hundreds of thousands of votes in Wisconsin when you go to sleep. And suddenly, you wake up the next morning, and there’s a switch, and you could see it in the in the records.

There is the F curve we saw that in all swing States, even though the popularity of Trump was so much more impressive than Biden’s. No one was buying it, but this was the first time we were exposed to just how great the fraud was.

Forward to 2024, the mail-in ballot system is still in place. There’s always a scare of the latest iteration of COVID, whether it’s monkey pox or something else. They’re deploying lawfare to keep investigators from getting to the truth, scaring people. But the elegance of how to subvert an election from a digital standpoint is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was in 2020. Just like any technology, it got better. In this case, it’s worse for us, because we have deep state actors tied into the intelligence apparatus of our country that basically can change anything they want.

LET GO LET GOD AND LISTEN TO GOD’S STILL SMALL VOICE

David went on to tell us to do what the Lord tells us to do. We should always be ready to receive God’s Still Small Voice. It could be just a whisper, so we need to listen carefully. But when we listen, we also need to listen in obedience to Him.

Do what you’re commanded to do. Don’t make up excuses to not follow God’s small voice. That’s just the beginning, and every day the good Lord will give you a task, and if you take it and perform it, he’ll give you a bigger task tomorrow, and a bigger task the next day. So, it’s as simple as just listening what the Lord wants for you in your life and then carrying it out. Pray for this country, pray for our leadership, pray for the American people.

Both Books 1 & 2: Autopsy of a Fairytale and Forensics of a Fable

Narrated by Cassandra Campbell, who narrated “The Help” and “Where the Crawdaddy’s Sing.”

Beauty and the Beast Meets Criminal Minds in this Murder Mystery Audio Romantic Suspense. Book 1 of 4!

RELEASED! Click Here to Order on Audible

OVER 1,000 AMAZON REVIEWS!

Book 1-Autopsy of a Fairly Tail (Order Here) Book 2-Forensics of a Fable (Order Here)

ALMOST 1,000 AMAZON REVIEWS! My Secret is out, “Autopsy of a Fairly Tail” is now on AUDIBLE, (Pre-order Here).

Click here for complete catalogue: NicoleScarano.com

Links to Other UnderDog Report Blogs X.com/UnderDogReportr (Twitter)

The Underdog Report produces content on current events from a Biblical perspective to provide a positive Godly point of view as an alternative to today’s Media, and to encourage people to be followers of Christ. Follow us on Twitter: x.com/UnderDogReportr

The Underdog Report produces content on current events from a Biblical perspective. This is done to provide a positive Godly point of view as an alternative to today’s “anti-Christian” Media, and to encourage people to be followers of Christ. Gary Scarano is the UnderDog Report.

Follow us on Twitter: x.com/UnderDogReportr

Gary Scarano is the author of the book “The Jesus Gospel” (JesusGospel.com). Not since the New Testament of the Bible was written, has anyone combined the 4-Gospels ‘Word-For-Word’ into a continuous chronological timeline. Read the 4-Gospels, the record of Jesus Christ’s life, blended into a single COMPLETE story.

Gary also ran with the Olympic Torch in the Los Angeles Olympics and was a National Senior Product Manager for Verizon and was interviewed by Lou Dobbs on CNN and the NY Times for a product launch he led.

Gary teaches a Bible study every Thursday, 630PM NY Time on zoom. Join when you can.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER FROM AMAZON

CLICK HERE TO ORDER FROM THE PUBLISHER

Note: All information, content, and materials available or contained in UnderDog Report blogs hosted on JoeHoft.com is for general information purposes ONLY. Information provided is the opinion of the author and may not be the most recent available. The UnderDog Report contains links to other third-party websites whose content may conflict with other third-party sites. These links are for the convenience of the ready, user, or browser. The UnderDog Report, Gary Scarano, and Joe Hoft do not recommend or endorse the content of these third-party sites.

…