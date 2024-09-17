UNBELIEVABLE! Candidate Attacks Opponent with a Chair During Live TV Debate in Brazil (VIDEO)

A heated debate between two candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, Brazil, José Luiz Datena and Pablo Marçal, turned violent when Datena hurled a chair against Marçal during a live broadcast on “TV Cultura”.

The altercation occurred after Marçal taunted Datena, questioning his ability to confront him physically and alluding to past accusations of sexual misconduct against Datena.

During the exchange, Marçal said:

“You crossed the debate these days to slap me. And said you wanted to do it. You’re not a man to do that. You’re not a man…”, Datena responded by throwing a chair against Marçal, shocking the audience. The moment quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the moment Datena attacked Pablo Marçal (English subtitles):

Following the attack, the debate was halted, and Datena was ejected from the event. Marçal chose to leave the debate and seek medical attention at a hospital.

José Luiz Datena, one of Brazil’s most well-known TV hosts, is running for mayor of São Paulo with a left-wing political party. A vocal supporter of Che Guevara, Datena built his career hosting TV shows focused on public safety and social issues.

On the other side, Pablo Marçal, a businessman and digital influencer, is also vying for the mayoral seat. He has gained recognition as a political “outsider” with a platform centered on self-improvement and critiques of the traditional political system.

Marçal positions himself as a conservative candidate supporting right-wing policies, although he lacks the endorsement of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

After the attack, Pablo was taken to a hospital where he reported experiencing severe pain and dizziness from the impact. Marçal has since referred to the assault as a “murder attempt,” citing the seriousness of the situation.

A medical report later confirmed that Marçal had sustained trauma to his right chest and wrist, but no further complications were detected, according to Brazilian news outlet Metrópoles.

He was discharged from the hospital later that day, but stressed that Datena’s attack was not just physical—it was also a display of his opponent’s emotional instability. Marçal argued that someone with Datena’s temperament is unfit to lead São Paulo.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with both candidates using the episode to bolster their campaigns. Datena defended his actions as a response to Marçal’s ongoing provocations, while Marçal seized the opportunity to present himself as a victim of aggression, portraying himself as a political alternative to the status quo.