“Uh, Who Am I Introducing Next?” – Joe Biden Completely Forgets Who He’s Doing a Press Conference With Just One Day After Dr. Jill Took Over His Cabinet Meeting (VIDEO)

Could this be why “Dr.” Jill Biden is taking over the cabinet meetings now?

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden on Saturday met with the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan to improve cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region. The event, known as the Quad Summit, was held at Archmere Academy, the private Catholic prep school Biden and three of his children attended in Claymont, Delaware.

As CBS notes, Biden has tried to use the Quad to pivot U.S. foreign policy away from the Middle East and toward threats in the Indo-Pacific. This weekend’s summit marks the leaders’ fourth in-person and sixth overall gathering since Biden assumed power in 2021.

This meeting will likely be between the four leaders, as Biden is scheduled to leave the Oval Office for good next January, if not sooner.

During a press conference with the other Quad’s leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden once again showcased accelerating signs of cognitive decline by forgetting at least one person he had just met with.

After thanking the audience for showing up, a confused Biden completely lost his mind and began to wonder the name of the person (Modi) he was supposed to call to the podium to speak after him.

“Uh, who am I introducing next?” a befuddled Biden asked, followed by a long pause. “Who’s next!”

More crickets followed until Modi finally got up from his seat and extended his hand toward Biden, who shook it.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “Uhh, who am I introducing next? WHO’S NEXT?” He is completely and totally cooked — and Kamala Harris covered it up. pic.twitter.com/g8zrqPsCeo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2024

Recall that this is the man every Democrat, including Kamala Harris, assured America was fit for duty before orchestrating a coup to force him out of the presidential race as he was headed for certain defeat.

Do not be surprised if the next step is to push him out of office entirely to allow Harris to assume the Presidency and give the legacy of being the first female ‘President.’

The Democrats’ chief goal is to acquire total power and do not care who pays the price in their pursuit of it.