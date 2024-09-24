U.S. Capitol Hit by Large-Scale Dark Web Cyber Attack, Passwords Leaked Through Staffers Signing Up for “Adult Websites” and “Dating Apps”

Over 3,000 congressional staffers’ personal information has been leaked across the dark web in a wide-scale cyberattack on the Capitol.

Switzerland based security firm Proton, disovered 1,800 passwords used by staffers at the Capitol are avaible on the dark web.

In an investigation, Proton along with the the United States based firm Constella Intelligence, revealed 1 in 5 congressional staffers had personal information exposed on teh dark web.

In the report, Proton shared, the leaks made their way to the dark web through several sorces such as adult websites, social media and dating apps.

In a statement to The Washington Times, Proton stated, “Many of these leaks likely occurred because staffers used their official email addresses to sign up for various services, including high-risk sites such as dating and adult websites, which were later compromised in data breaches.”

