U.S. Army Allegedly Caught Protecting ‘Foreign Invaders’ at NYC Hotel? Citizen Confronts Military Presence and Demands Answers!

A heated confrontation erupted outside the Walcott Hotel in New York City after a citizen journalist spotted U.S. Army personnel on-site again.

Last week, citizen journalist Jason Goodman, founder of Crowdsource the Truth, captured footage revealing a U.S. Army presence at The Wolcott Hotel in New York City, which has been controversially converted into a mega-shelter for migrants.

The Wolcott Hotel, a historic establishment on West 31st Street, closed its doors to regular guests in 2023 due to the ongoing migrant crisis and concerns related to the COVID-19 Delta variant, as reported by the New York Post.

In footage captured by Goodman, he can be heard confronting the soldiers, questioning, “Is the army turning this thing into a migrant shelter? Why are you guys here? It’s a hotel. Why is the army at this hotel?”

The tension escalated when one soldier bluntly responded, “We’re here at the request of the State of New York.”

Goodman returned to the Wolcott Hotel only to find that the military personnel had vacated the premises.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to both the management of the Wolcott Hotel and the office of Governor Kathy Hochul for comment regarding the military’s presence, but as of now, no response has been provided.

However, when Goodman returned, he found military personnel stationed there once again.

He confronted one of the soldiers, identified as Rodriguez, demanding to know who their commanding officer was.

When Rodriguez refused to answer and walked away, Goodman cited the Posse Comitatus Act, accusing the military of violating the law by participating in what he perceived as civilian law enforcement activities.

The Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies unless expressly authorized by Congress or the Constitution. While National Guard members reporting to their state governor are generally exempt, Goodman’s concerns centered on whether this deployment had crossed legal boundaries.

Goodman entered the hotel, demanding to speak with the commanding officer. A staff member wearing a NAICA (Neighborhood Association for Inter-Cultural Affairs) t-shirt confronted him, threatening to call the police. Undeterred, Goodman insisted that the police be summoned to address what he perceived as a blatant constitutional violation.

“Call the cops. Call them now. I want to know who is in charge,” Goodman insisted. “We’ve got the military protecting foreign invaders. Three out of four arrests by the NYPD are being made by these people,” he added.

