BREAKING: Two U.S. Navy Servicemen Assaulted and Abducted After Disembarking in Izmir, Turkey — Attackers Yell “Yankee Go Home” and Place Sack Over Victim’s Head

U.S. Navy personnel were violently assaulted by a nationalist youth group after disembarking the USS Wasp in Izmir, Turkey.

Videos of the incident circulated online showing members of the group attempting to abduct two American Sailors as the crowd surrounding them shouts “Yankees Go Home!”

Another angle shows one individual getting a bag thrown over their head.

The group shared the footage on X, captioning it with: “U.S. soldiers, who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands, cannot defile our country. Every time you step into these lands, we will welcome you as you deserve!”

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey confirmed the incident in a post on X earlier today. Thankfully, the sailors were safely recovered quickly after the attack unfolded.

We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today and are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation,” the U.S. Embassy in Turkey said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to Reuters, authorities have detained 15 members of the anti-American youth group responsible for the assault.

“Turkish authorities on Monday detained 15 members of an anti-American youth organization who physically assaulted two U.S. military personnel in the city of Izmir, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The agency said members of the Turkish Youth Union, which is affiliated with the Patriotic Party — a small, nationalist political party without parliament seats — were detained on the orders of a prosecutor.”

