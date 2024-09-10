Two Delta Airline Planes Collide at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Two Delta Airlines planes collided on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The collision involved Delta Air Lines Flight 295, an Airbus A350 bound for Tokyo, and Endeavor Air Flight 5526, a Bombardier CRJ900 scheduled to depart for Lafayette, Louisiana, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

Endeavor is a subsidiary of Delta Airlines.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident occurred when the wingtip of the A350 struck the tail of the CRJ900 as both aircraft were taxiing.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among the 221 passengers on board the Tokyo-bound flight or the 56 passengers on the Endeavor flight.

A meteorologist from WFTS, an ABC affiliate in Tampa Bay, reported being a passenger on one of the planes when his flight was clipped by another aircraft during taxiing.

“That was terrifying,” he said. “Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane. Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke.”

Well that was terrifying. Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane. Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke. Awaiting @Delta instructions. pic.twitter.com/PMU9evPvq6 — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) September 10, 2024

Here’s my photo now that we’ve evacuated the plane. Credit me if you use. Credit: Meteorologist Jason Adams, WTFS TV Tampa pic.twitter.com/deZ51aY3ty — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) September 10, 2024

The FAA has announced that it will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson confirmed that while there was minimal impact to airport operations, passengers were bussed from one aircraft to the terminal while the other taxied under its own power.

An aircraft ripped the tail off another Delta plane at Atlanta’s Hartsfield- Jackson airport. pic.twitter.com/cNgyVMhqYm — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) September 10, 2024

@petchmo @AirlineFlyer @flightradar24 Appears to be a Delta CRJ missing its vertical stabilizer in ATL this morning. Fell off? Knocked off? pic.twitter.com/ZyQ8jBzLOe — Matt (@avi8ionaddict) September 10, 2024

This is a developing story.