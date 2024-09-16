Trump’s Golf Partner Steve Witkoff Breaks His Silence After He Witnesses Second Assassination Attempt Against President Trump

Trump’s close friend and golf partner Steve Witkoff broke his silence on Monday after he witnessed an assassination attempt against the former president on Sunday.

Steven Witkoff, a real estate investor who was golfing with President Trump on Sunday, said Trump was concerned about his friends first before thinking of himself after Secret Service agents foiled yet another assassination plot.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with his good friend Steve Witkoff.

According to reports, Secret Service agents “pounced on Trump and covered him” after agents spotted would-be assassin Ryan Routh’s rife muzzle through the fence line a couple of holes ahead of Trump.

Steve Witkoff said he has “personally witnessed” Trump’s courage under fire.

“Yesterday was a day I will never forget. I watched my very close friend Donald Trump be his typical strong, courageous and stoic self, concerned about his friends first before thinking of himself. That is the truest example of leadership. To the Secret Service and the Agent in Charge, thank you for your immediate action and interdiction which clearly prevented a much more terrible result. I know President Trump’s truth – which as I said at the RNC continues to march on. Now I have personally witnessed his courage under fire and that is a man who inspires me,” Steve Witkoff said.

Steve Witkoff said he agrees with Trump’s assertion that Kamala Harris and the Democrats are to blame for the assassination attempts.

“I couldn’t agree more. We went through an era where Jack and Bobby Kennedy were actually assassinated. Now there have been two attempts in the last two months on my friend’s life. That is unacceptable in this country. Donald Trump has been falsely accused, conspired against and wrongly treated. He has given his best years to public service and he should be commended for that. Let’s get out and make the sensible vote for him. Our country and the world needs him now more than ever.” Steve Witkoff said.

Steve Witkoff said he will discussing what he witnessed at Trump’s golf club on Sean Hannity’s Monday night show.

Ryan Routh was charged with federal gun crimes and appeared in court on Monday.

