Trump’s Golf Outing Was a Last-Minute Decision, Sources Reveal

​Former President Donald Trump’s Sunday golf outing at his Trump International Golf Club was a last-minute decision, sources told CNN.​

This unscheduled appearance has ignited speculation and questions regarding a security incident that occurred at the club earlier that day.

Sources revealed that the golf outing was not on Trump’s public schedule, raising concerns about how an individual was seemingly able to time an incident during Trump’s presence at the club.

CNN reported:

Former President Donald Trump’s golf game on Sunday was a last-minute addition to his schedule, two sources familiar with the matter said. Trump had no public events on his schedule for Sunday.

NEW: President Trump’s golf outing was a “LAST MINUTE decision,” sources tell CNN This round was NOT on the public schedule, and the public was not informed he’d be there. So how the HELL did this Ryan Routh clown know where Trump would be and at what time? This smells… pic.twitter.com/2sHZ4Ngkuz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2024

58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was identified as the would-be assassin.

Secret Service agents noticed the barrel of an AK-style rifle protruding from the bushes near where Trump was playing golf.

An agent fired at the suspect, who then fled the scene in a black Nissan SUV, leaving behind the rifle, backpacks, a scope, and a GoPro camera.

The suspect ran from the trees but was spotted by a witness who captured a photo of his black Nissan. The witness provided police with photos of the fleeing vehicle and its license plate number.

While authorities have not yet disclosed specific motives, a complicated portrait of Routh is beginning to emerge, revealing a history of support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, alongside a lengthy record of criminal and civil court issues.

Routh’s background is marred by significant legal troubles, with over 100 criminal charges filed against him in North Carolina, primarily in Guilford County. These charges include convictions for possessing a machine gun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property, hit-and-run offenses, and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.