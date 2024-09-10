Trump was Right: New Study Shows Countless Lives Could Have Been Saved with Hydroxychloroquine

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

A brand-new study published by the Brownstowne Institute makes it clear: President Donald Trump was right about the early treatment of COVID with Hydroxychloroquine:

Early in the pandemic, President Donald Trump and White House senior official Peter Navarro arranged the donation of 63 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to America’s strategic drug stockpile to combat Covid-19. The government began securing HCQ in March 2020, after Trump, on the advice of his medical and scientific advisors, lauded HCQ as “very encouraging,” “very powerful,” and a “game-changer.”

Sadly, instead of embracing President Trump’s HCQ proposal, the medical establishment and the media undertook an unprecedented attack on HCQ:

Following Trump’s proposal, HCQ suddenly came under an unwarranted full-scale attack from federal officials, the press, so-called “fact-checkers,” and university professors. Many of the attacks contained outright falsehoods about HCQ’s pharmacology and safety or Trump’s endeavor to make HCQ available to eligible patients.

The Brownstowne Institute comes to the conclusion that President Trump was right — countless lives and trillions of dollars could have been saved:

The bottom line is: President Trump was correct to secure a donation of, and advocate for the use HCQ for eligible individuals. The most recent cumulative positive findings associated with HCQ are undeniable evidence that Americans would have been better off had HCQ had been implemented and used in eligible populations.

Not Just a One-Hit Wonder

Dr. Peter McCullough, the nation’s leading freedom-fighting doctor, believes that the benefits of hydroxychloroquine extend beyond COVID-19. He sees it as a promising treatment for another virus: bird flu (H5N1). Although human cases are rare, Dr. McCullough believes we need to be prepared.

“Given the high fatality rate of H5N1, it is essential to explore every potential treatment,” he says.

Preclinical studies back up his view. Research shows that chloroquine, a drug similar to hydroxychloroquine, can reduce the severity of bird flu. In studies on mice, chloroquine treatment after a lethal dose of H5N1 improved survival rates from 0% to 70%. Dr. McCullough argues that, should human cases increase, hydroxychloroquine should be considered a potential treatment option.

