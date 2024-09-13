TRUMP WAS RIGHT! New DOJ Numbers Reveal ABC Hack David Muir Fake Fact-Checked President Trump on Violent Crime Numbers – Crime Is Up 40% Since Trump -Where’s the Apology?

On Tuesday night during President Trump’s second presidential debate against the Democrat candidate and first presidential debate against Kamala Harris ABC’s David Muir stopped the debate to fake fact-check President Trump on violent crime statistics in the United States.

Here is the exchange:

President Trump: Crime is down all over the world except here. Crime here is up and through the roof. Despite their fraudulent statements that they made, crime in this country is through the roof. We have a new form of crime. It’s called migrant crime, and it’s happening at levels that nobody thought possible. ABC’s David Muir: President Trump, as you know, the FBI says overall, violent crime is actually coming down in this country. President Trump: Excuse me, the FBI, those were defrauding statements. They didn’t include the worst cities. They didn’t include the cities with the worst crime.

Anybody watching the debate knew President Trump was right. Who feels more safe today than they did when Trump was in office? Who believes Democrats actually give a damn when they are out there pushing to defund the police?

On Thursday new DOJ numbers reveal that President Trump was absolutely correct.

Violent Crime in the United States is up 40% since President Trump left office.

** In 2020 the number of total violent crimes reported was 4,558,150.

Note: This included the record nearly 2 billion dollars in damage by leftist BLM rioters across the US that year

** In 2023 the number of total violent crimes reported was 6,419,060.

This is an increase of 40.8 percent in three years under anti-law enforcement Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Once again, David Muir interrupted President Trump and openly lied to the American public in order to assist Kamala Harris.

This is election interference.

If ABC News were a real news organization, it would issue a public apology, and David Muir would be suspended.

We all know that won’t happen.

President Trump posted this message on TRUTH Social after he was proven right.