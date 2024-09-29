Trump Honors St. Michael the Archangel on Feast Day by Sharing Powerful Prayer for Protection

On this sacred day of Michaelmas, former President Donald Trump invoked the heavenly power of St. Michael the Archangel, sharing a powerful prayer for protection across America.

Michaelmas, celebrated on September 29th, marks the Feast of Michael and All Angels, an ancient Christian tradition honoring St. Michael, the Archangel who led heaven’s armies in the defeat of Lucifer, the fallen angel.

Trump took to social media to remind the nation of the spiritual battle being waged in today’s society. In his message, he highlighted the importance of turning to divine strength in a time when many feel that the forces of darkness are encroaching on the freedoms and morality of America.

According to the National Trust for Scotland:

What is Michaelmas? Michaelmas, or The Feast of Michael and All Angels, signifies the end of the harvest, the start of autumn and the beginning of the shorter days. An annual feast day, and ‘quarter day’ in the calendar, of the Western Christian Church, Michaelmas is celebrated on September 29th. It takes its name from the Archangel Michael, the leader of heaven’s armies and the angel who defeated Lucifer. How is Michaelmas celebrated? St Michael is known as one of the principal angelic heroes and a protector against the dark of the winter nights. Traditionally Lucifer’s forces were believed to be stronger in the days of winter darkness, hence all the customs and rites associated with this time of year.

On this sacred feast day, Trump shared a powerful prayer, calling upon St. Michael to defend the United States against the growing influence of evil forces within the nation.

In a message to Americans, Trump wrote: