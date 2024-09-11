Trump Hits Democrats and Harris on Democracy, Pointing Out That They Staged a Coup Against Biden (VIDEO)

by

Democrats love calling Trump a threat to democracy while conveniently overlooking the fact that they threw out the primary votes cast by members of their own party.

Trump called Harris out on this in the debate tonight and it was one of his best moments.

He prefaced the comment by saying “You want to talk about a threat to democracy!”

Watch the clip below:

Kamala Harris became the Democrat nominee without a single vote. Nothing she says changes this fact.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 