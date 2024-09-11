Trump Hits Democrats and Harris on Democracy, Pointing Out That They Staged a Coup Against Biden (VIDEO)

Democrats love calling Trump a threat to democracy while conveniently overlooking the fact that they threw out the primary votes cast by members of their own party.

Trump called Harris out on this in the debate tonight and it was one of his best moments.

He prefaced the comment by saying “You want to talk about a threat to democracy!”

Watch the clip below:

WATCH: Donald Trump flips the script on “threat to democracy” claims, pointing out the fact that the Democrats staged a palace coup against Biden before coronating Kamala as the nominee. pic.twitter.com/FpWy13RFui — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris became the Democrat nominee without a single vote. Nothing she says changes this fact.