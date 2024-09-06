Trump Attorneys File Urgent Appeal to Second Circuit to Prevent Corrupt New York Judicial System From Ignoring SCOTUS Immunity Ruling and Jailing Trump

President Trump’s attorneys filed an urgent appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to prevent the corrupt New York judicial system from ignoring the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling and jailing Trump.

A federal judge ignored the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity and rejected Trump request to move Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case to a federal court.

Last week President Trump’s lawyers asked a federal court to intervene in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

In July the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

The so-called evidence Alvin Bragg used to indict Trump included acts during his time as president.

For example, Alvin Bragg alleged Trump invited National Inquirer CEO David Pecker to the White House in 2017 to thank him for not publishing harmful tabloid stories during the 2016 election.

However, Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee, rejected Trump’s request to move the case and said “nothing” in the Supreme Court’s ruling affected his previous conclusion that Trump’s payments are considered unofficial acts.

“Nothing in the Supreme Court’s opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority,” Judge Hellerstein wrote in his decision Tuesday.

“Private schemes with private actors, unconnected to any statutory or constitutional authority or function of the executive, are considered unofficial acts,” Hellerstein wrote.

Trump’s lawyers filed an urgent appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Unlawfully incarcerating President Trump in the final weeks of the Presidential election, while early voting is ongoing, would irreparably harm the First Amendment rights of President Trump and voters located far beyond New York County,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Trump’s sentencing is set for September 18.