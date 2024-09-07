A True Leader: President Trump Pauses Speech at Wisconsin Rally and Thanks Doctors for Helping Patriot Who Collapsed (VIDEO)

President Trump held a massive rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Saturday. One person collapsed during President Trump’s speech.

Being a caring President who is loved by the people, Trump paused his speech and thanked the doctors for helping the person who collapsed.

“Thank you very much. Doctors, thank you very much, we appreciate it. If anything happens, let us know,” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump pauses speech, thanks doctors after supporter collapses during Mosinee, WI rally pic.twitter.com/d7pEZ163hF — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 7, 2024

President Trump also spoke highly of RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard and thanked them for their endorsements.

“Isn’t it great to have a Kennedy with us? Isn’t that nice?” Trump said.

“He’s a great guy. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a great guy and he really wants what’s good for the country and to have his endorsement is a very important thing,” Trump said.

“Tulsi endorsed us too, almost simultaneously, and we love Tulsi. She’s been fantastic. She is woman of great common sense,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump praises RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard in Mosinee, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Z9IYjzOojw — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 7, 2024

President Trump also gave hope to the crowd telling them that “November 5th will be your liberation day.”

“To every citizen who is sick and tired of the parasitic political class in Washington that sucks our country of its blood and treasure, November 5th will be your liberation day. November 5th, this year will be the most important day in the history of our country. Because we’re not gonna have a country anymore if we don’t win,” Trump said.

Watch: