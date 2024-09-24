Travel Hell: American Airlines Flight Turns Around After 5 Hours without Explanation

An American Airlines flight from Dallas en route to South Korea abruptly turned around after 5 hours without explanation.
A passenger aboard the flight posted about the hell travel day to her Instagram account.
“New fear unlocked: Your flight to Korea may go five hours and come back with zero explanation,” the passenger’s caption on Instagram read.
“Just relax,” the passenger was told.
When contacted by The New York Post, American Airlines provided the following statement:
“On September 7, American Airlines flight 281 with service from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Seoul (ICN) returned to DFW due to a maintenance issue. The flight landed safely and without incident at DFW, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
The Daily Mail reported:
She added in an interview with DailyMail.com that the flight had been en route to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, on September 7.