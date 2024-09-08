Top Kamala Surrogate Raphael Warnock Signals Support for Push for Harris Passing Mandatory Gun Confiscation

Kamala Harris has already signaled that she is coming for our guns. She called mandatory gun confiscation “a great idea” that she’d do by executive action within her “first 100 days.”

Here’s Kamala calling mandatory gun confiscation “a great idea” that she’d do by executive action within her “first 100 days.” pic.twitter.com/AJwXNHKuP3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2024

Top Harris surrogate, far-left Georgia Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock, appeared on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker on Sunday morning to endorse this overt attack on Americans.

Despite Democrat water carrier Welker uncharacteristically pushing Warnock for an answer, he did the Democratic politician shuffle and refused to be pinned down to a simple, clear yes or no answer.

Kristen Welker: Should she also be, in your opinion, supporting a mandatory gun buyback program?

Raphael Warnock: Listen, we’re not going to be able to get where we need to go without action in Congress. We’ve got to pass some laws to deal with this.

Now, I was heartened by the fact that two years ago, we finally did a gun safety law, the Safer Communities Act. It was the first gun safety law we passed in 30 years. Thirty years. It was modest, but it did save lives. But clearly, in the wake of what happened just the other day in Winder, Georgia, it’s not enough. The least we can do is move forward on the bipartisan spaces where ordinary people agree.

Clearly, there’s a disconnect between what the people, the American people want, and what they’re able to get out of their government. Again, 87% of Americans believe in background checks. In background checks. And yet I hear politicians say that ‘it’s not guns who kill people, it’s people who kill people.’ And yet we don’t even want to know who those people are. We won’t even support…..

Kristen Welker: Senator, yes or no, though. Should she support the mandatory buyback program? Just a yes or no.

Raphael Warnock: Listen, look, as a pastor, I’ve done buyback programs. You can pick this issue or that issue. But I think that, again, there’s not one single thing that will make all of this go.

Watch:

NBC: Should Kamala try to pass mandatory gun confiscation, which she has repeatedly said she supports? Top Harris surrogate Raphael Warnock: “We’re not going to be able to get where we need to go without action.” NBC: Yes or no? Warnock: Yes pic.twitter.com/YqRSeaGyL1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2024

Elon Musk once again had a spot on take saying on X, “The right to bear arms is there to protect free speech and stop a tyrannical government from taking your rights away!”

“That’s why the first thing that all tyrants do is disarm the people, just like Chavez did when he was first elected. After that, no more real elections in Venezuela.”