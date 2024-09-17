THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE: “If I Can Do it, I’m Going to Perp Walk Your Kid” — Florida Sheriff Publishes Video “For Public Embarrassment” After Boy Arrested After Threatening Violence at School, Showing Off Arsenal (VIDEO)

An 11-year-old boy in Volusia County, Florida, was hauled off to the county jail and publicly shamed by the County Sheriff after threatening to shoot up a school and writing a list of names and targets.

“He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood in social media posts. “Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a bunch of airsoft rifles, pistols and fake ammunition along with knives, swords and other weapons he was showing off to other students in a video. For his actions, Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli (age 11) is charged with a felony (making a written threat of a mass shooting).”

Chitwood published the suspect’s mugshot and a photo of the seized weapons. He also posted a video of the suspect being booked at the jail, found below.

Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli (11) has been charged with a felony for a written threat of a mass shooting.

This comes after Sheriff Chitwood came out with a powerful message during a Saturday press conference, warning students and their parents that he would “publicly embarrass” them for such threats. In the video below, Chitwood warns students and parents that he will “perp walk” children, and for parents who knew what their kid was doing but failed to intervene, “Your ass is getting perp walked with ‘em,” he states. Chitwood also highlights that 54 threats were reported to the Fortify Florida app, used to anonymously report suspicious activity, in one day, making 207 threats this year as of Saturday.

Transcript:

Chitwood: This is absolutely out of control, and it ends now. 54 and counting tips came into Fortify Florida last night, okay? That means investigators in the school district have been running around the clock to investigate these tips, which are all turning out to be false. So far, it’s cost $21,000 to do these investigations. We have two in custody. We have an investigation looking at one other individual. So far, this year, there have been 207 threats that have come in. We’ve arrested seven people for written threats to kill. One student, if you remember, tried to bring a loaded firearm into a Mainland football game. We’ve had 11 weapons on our campuses this year. So, what we’re going to start doing Monday is, since parents, you don’t want to raise your kids, I’m going to start raising them. Every time we make an arrest, your kid’s photo is going to be put out there. And if I can do it, I’m going to perp walk your kid so that everybody can see what your kid’s up to. The second point of this is, if I can, anyway, find out that a parent knew what was going on and wasn’t doing anything, your ass is getting perp walked with ‘em. The purpose of Fortify Florida is to send in tips that we’re going to investigate because you believe something is going to happen. To keep sending in these tips over and over and over again and think it’s a big joke, and nothing’s going to happen to it, starting Monday, we’re going to have a billboard—we’re gonna have a poster out. We’re going to show you every kid that’s been arrested and where they go to school, and then from there on out, we’re going to publicly shame them and their parents. So, parents, do your job. Don’t let Sheriff Chitwood raise your kids. This is absolutely ridiculous. Go talk to the families who have lost a loved one in a school shooting. These little knuckleheads think it’s funny? Go talk to those parents and see how funny this is. It’s not. We’re going to come and get you, and we’re going to put you out for public embarrassment. And I know a set of parents right now that they’re looking at $11,000 each because somebody’s paying this bill.

WATCH:

On Friday, after two other students in Volusia County were arrested for online school shooting threats and charged with making written threats to kill, Chitwood announced on X, “If you post a threat to shoot up a school, our job is to ID you and track you down. You can say you’re just joking, playing around, looking for attention – you’re going to have a felony to show for it.”

Please read the thread and take home the message. If you post a threat to shoot up a school, our job is to ID you and track you down. You can say you’re just joking, playing around, looking for attention – you’re going to have a felony to show for it https://t.co/JRKbHYF2ke — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 13, 2024

This is a solid prevention tactic, unlike in the case of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, who was known to the FBI, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and local schools as early as May 2023 after anonymous tipsters revealed “online threats to commit a school shooting” accompanied by photographs of guns from an online account associated with Gray.

Sheriff Chitwood publicized the suspect's mugshot and the seized weapons in a Facebook post, vowing to "release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools and consuming law enforcement resources.":

As promised. We just arrested a Creekside Middle School student who made threats to commit a school shooting at Creekside or Silver Sands Middle School. He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke. Trending: WOW! Check Out The Bumper Sticker On Back of Would-Be-Trump Assassin Ryan Wesley Routh’s Truck! Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies recovered a bunch of airsoft rifles, pistols and fake ammunition along with knives, swords and other weapons he was showing off to other students in a video. For his actions, Carlo "Kingston" Dorelli (age 11) is charged with a felony (making a written threat of a mass shooting). P.S. I can and will release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools and consuming law enforcement resources. You can expect video coming up next.

Chitwood posted the following video on Facebook, X, and YouTube:

WATCH: