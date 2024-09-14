“They Don’t Like Men That Are Not Real Men” – Dating Guru and Bestselling Author Says Women Prefer Conservative Men Over “Beta Liberals” (VIDEO)

Steve Santagati, bestselling author of “The Manual: A True Bad Boy Explains How Men Think, Date, and Mate–and What Women Can Do to Come Out on Top,” says that one of the secrets to dating for men is not to be a liberal beta male.

The longtime serial dater and field researcher turned bestselling author told Fox News in a recent interview that women “just don’t like liberals, and they don’t like men that are not real men.” Instead, “real men predominantly are found in the Conservative Party.”

The reasoning behind this theory is that “women want to be with a man that they can trust, that they feel safe with,” a quality that conservative men have “by a landslide.” Santagati adds, “Any liberal woman who’s with a liberal man, chances are she hates him.”

Santagati also commented on the DNC convention last month, noting that women looking for a relationship were probably disappointed by the lack of real men in attendance. “The men are not being true to themselves. It’s all a veneer of, ‘Oh yes, I apologize for my whiteness, I apologize for my male toxicity. I apologize for these things.’ Women don’t want that,” said Santagati.

Fox reports,

Santagati was amused last month when CNN’s Dana Bash essentially suggested during coverage of the Democratic National Convention that the Harris-Walz ticket appeals to males who might not be as masculine as their Republican counterparts. “They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC,” Bash said. Santagati agrees that Walz and Emhoff aren’t exactly oozing masculinity, but he felt Democrats were targeting traditional males by playing up the Minnesota governor’s experience as an assistant high school football coach and pushing camouflage campaign hats. Santagati laughed as he sarcastically suggested that Cabela’s bros and men who shop at Bass Pro Shop might suddenly support Walz because he likes camo, too. He also doesn’t think the typical non-masculine male can convert themselves into someone desirable to women if they’re too into far-left ideology.

” It’s not like you can pick up a fly fishing rod or shoot a gun, and all of a sudden, you’re a man,” Santagati said. To him, It all comes down to logic and common sense, the man’s ability to care for a woman, and his stability. These are “the overriding factors that make a conservative very different than a wishy-washy man-bun liberal.”

