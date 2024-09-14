“They Don’t Like Men That Are Not Real Men” – Dating Guru and Bestselling Author Says Women Prefer Conservative Men Over “Beta Liberals” (VIDEO)

Steve Santagati, bestselling author of “The Manual: A True Bad Boy Explains How Men Think, Date, and Mate–and What Women Can Do to Come Out on Top,” says that one of the secrets to dating for men is not to be a liberal beta male.
The longtime serial dater and field researcher turned bestselling author told Fox News in a recent interview that women “just don’t like liberals, and they don’t like men that are not real men.” Instead, “real men predominantly are found in the Conservative Party.”
The reasoning behind this theory is that “women want to be with a man that they can trust, that they feel safe with,” a quality that conservative men have “by a landslide.” Santagati adds, “Any liberal woman who’s with a liberal man, chances are she hates him.”
Santagati also commented on the DNC convention last month, noting that women looking for a relationship were probably disappointed by the lack of real men in attendance. “The men are not being true to themselves. It’s all a veneer of, ‘Oh yes, I apologize for my whiteness, I apologize for my male toxicity. I apologize for these things.’ Women don’t want that,” said Santagati.
Fox reports,
Santagati was amused last month when CNN’s Dana Bash essentially suggested during coverage of the Democratic National Convention that the Harris-Walz ticket appeals to males who might not be as masculine as their Republican counterparts.
“They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC,” Bash said.
Santagati agrees that Walz and Emhoff aren’t exactly oozing masculinity, but he felt Democrats were targeting traditional males by playing up the Minnesota governor’s experience as an assistant high school football coach and pushing camouflage campaign hats.
Santagati laughed as he sarcastically suggested that Cabela’s bros and men who shop at Bass Pro Shop might suddenly support Walz because he likes camo, too. He also doesn’t think the typical non-masculine male can convert themselves into someone desirable to women if they’re too into far-left ideology.
” It’s not like you can pick up a fly fishing rod or shoot a gun, and all of a sudden, you’re a man,” Santagati said. To him, It all comes down to logic and common sense, the man’s ability to care for a woman, and his stability. These are “the overriding factors that make a conservative very different than a wishy-washy man-bun liberal.”
Watch below:
Santagati: It’s not that women like quote unquote “conservative men.” They just don’t like liberals, and they don’t like men that are not real men. And so a few years back, I wrote a book about why women like bad boys, because I was sick of seeing all the television commentator women trying to explain how men think, and they were just spending their hours bashing us. So, my book I wrote, called “The Manual: A True Bad Boy Explains How Men Think, Date, and Mate,” did better than I even anticipated, and it did better on a world scale. It’s in 15 languages, in 19 countries. Biologically, men and women think a certain way, regardless of what they tell you on television, regardless of what they want to promote via propaganda. Especially nowadays, men and women think a different way, and they think biologically; that’s what motivates them. That’s what makes our decisions to pick a mate concrete, if you will. So, for example, we recently saw this whole pesky XX chromosome, XY chromosome during the Olympics. Well, it turns out, those chromosomes don’t just decide who should be competing against each other in sports. It also decides who you’re going to like and why. So, for example, any liberal woman who’s with a liberal man, chances are she hates him. She resents him. He hates himself. He resents himself because he’s a beta male. Women want to be with a man that they can trust, that they feel safe with, and the bottom line is conservative men have these qualities over liberals by a landslide.
So, no matter what they tell you, equality, blah, blah, blah, if they keep pushing that on you, ask any woman to give you an honest answer. You’re driving down the road, it’s pouring rain, you get a flat tire, and your beta liberal husband says to you, “Honey, I don’t want to usurp your femininity, so why don’t you go out and change the tire, and I’ll wait in here and listen to NPR.” It ain’t gonna happen. She’s gonna hate you. It’s not like you can pick up a fly fishing rod or shoot a gun, and all of a sudden, you’re a man. It really comes down to, if I had to boil it all down, it comes down to logic and common sense. Does this make sense? Can I take care of you? Am I a stable guy? Those are the overriding factors that make a conservative very different than a wishy-washy man-bun liberal.
Any single woman going to the DNC and thinking in the back of her mind, maybe I’ll meet Mr. Right, probably had so much cognitive dissonance when she got there that her head—surprisingly, her head didn’t explode, primarily because, if you look at the DNC party, and you look at the people that are involved, especially at the level that will attend such an event, they’re very angry people. The men are not being true to themselves. It’s all a veneer of, “Oh yes, I apologize for my whiteness, I apologize for my male toxicity. I apologize for these things.” Women don’t want that. So they may have gone and even they may have interacted with some single men, but at the end of the day, that voice inside them, they’re thinking, Oh my God, this guy would not protect me if I heard a noise in the night, this guy is not going to be able to fix my thing, this guy is not going to be able to change a tire. That’s what they’re thinking inside.
You know, they attach all this woke ideology to themselves, and it’s no more impenetrable than putting a piece of rice paper on in a rainstorm. It’s that thin. Real men know, like a lion doesn’t get up in the morning, look in the mirror and go, I’m a lion, I’m a lion, I’m a lion. He just is, and you’re not going to convince him otherwise. And it’s the same thing with real men. And real men predominantly are found in the Conservative Party, because we think for ourselves. We have logic, we have common sense. You saw this during covid. You saw this during all kinds of events throughout time. If it weren’t for conservative men, these people wouldn’t even be allowed to protest the things they don’t like about the best country in the world.