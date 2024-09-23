SHOCKING: TGP Reader Calls and Exposes Abortion Clinics Offering Late-Term Procedures Beyond 34 Weeks

A Gateway Pundit reader recently came forward, sharing an alarming experience that underscores the controversial reality of late-term abortion access in the United States.

This reader, after viewing a video on Instagram of someone posing as 34 weeks pregnant and calling abortion clinics, decided to conduct her own investigation.

The result? A shocking discovery that some clinics were willing to perform abortions well into the third trimester.

“I saw a video on Instagram of a girl calling an abortion clinic pretending to be 34 weeks pregnant. I did the same thing—called a few clinics. The first clinic I contacted was willing to help me at 34 weeks!” the reader told The Gateway Pundit.

The individual, who chose to remain anonymous, called an abortion clinic in New York.

The conversation began with the anonymous caller explaining that she was 34 weeks pregnant and seeking an abortion. The clinic representative at ParkMed in New York City confirmed that the clinic doesn’t accept insurance to perform abortions past 34 weeks, but even so, they were willing to schedule a consultation for the anonymous caller.

The consultation fee alone was $425, with potential follow-up procedures.

When asked about financial assistance, the clinic representative quickly offered to provide the names of organizations that will help cover the cost of these procedures, demonstrating that there is a well-coordinated system of financial support for late-term abortions.

According to the ParkMed website:

An In-Clinic Abortion in the second trimester, also called Dilatation and Evacuation (D&E) is performed for pregnancies that are between 13-24 weeks gestation. When you call for an appointment for a second trimester abortion, an experienced staff member will ask you for the first day of your last normal menstrual period. We can use this date to estimate the stage of your pregnancy. Please use our pregnancy calculator. When you arrive at the facility for your second trimester abortion a sonogram will be performed to get an exact measurement of the pregnancy to determine gestational age. It is important to note that, “late term” abortion is being used by groups opposing abortion and is medically incorrect terminology. The use of “later abortion” terminology is scientifically based and correct. After a certain point in the pregnancy, a second trimester Laborless Abortion® will take place on two consecutive days. On the first day, cervical dilators will be inserted into the cervix to gently dilate the cervix overnight. You may also receive an injection into the uterus that will achieve pre-operative fetal demise and make it easier and safer to remove the pregnancy the following day. On the first day, after receiving confirmation of a positive pregnancy test by submitting samples of blood and urine, you will receive an ultrasound to determine how long you have been pregnant.

What to expect After the length of your pregnancy has been determined, you will complete the first day of the Dilation & Evacuation (D&E) / Laborless Abortion® procedure. In the procedure room, you will be attended to by a team of warm, friendly healthcare professionals. Throughout your Laborless Abortion® procedure, our anesthesia staff will monitor your vital signs to ensure maximum safety. Our anesthesia staff will insert an intravenous catheter into a vein in your arm or hand and an IV sedation will be administered.

WATCH:

The anonymous caller was also provided with a list of clinics from the DuPont Clinic in D.C., such as the Partners Clinic in College Park, MD, and the CARE Clinic in Bethesda, MD, which also perform abortions up to or beyond 34 weeks.

The text reads:

Here are some referrals to other all-trimester clinics that may be able to assist: Partners Clinic – College Park, MD: (301) 932-1222 (up to 34w0d) CARE Clinic – Bethesda, MD: (301) 517-6810 (up to 35wod) Trending: WATCH: Megyn Kelly Completely Destroys Liberal Host on the Trump Witch-Hunt Trials in a Brilliant Legal Display During Summit in Los Angeles OHSU Center for Women’s Health – Portland, OR: (503) 418-4500 (up to 34w0d) Here is also contact information for funding organizations that may be able to assist with the cost of the procedure: National Abortion Hotline (NAH): (800) 772-9100 Call this number first. If you are not eligible for their funding, there are other funding organizations (listed below) that can assist. NAH receives an extremely high National Abortion Hotline (NAH): (800) 772-9100 Call this number first. If you are not eligible for their funding, there are other funding organizations (listed below) that can assist. NAH receives an extremely high number of calls, do not be alarmed if you are on hold for a while. National Network of Abortion Funds: https://abortionfunds.org/ need-abortion/ → scroll down to your state and call the funds listed, some of them assist even if going out of state for a procedure. Take care, and do not hesitate to call us with any questions. The DuPont Team

TGP has reached out to ParkMed in New York City for comments regarding their abortion policies and practices mentioned in this article. At the time of publication, we have not received a response.