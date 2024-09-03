TGP Photos: Trump Rally in Johnstown, PA

President Trump held a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday to a packed house at the 4,000 capacity Summit Arena in Cambria County. Trump won Cambria County in 2020 with 68 percent of the vote to Joe Biden’s 31 percent.

Wounded Afghan war veteran Sean Parnell, who witnessed the assassination attempt on Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, spoke about Trump’s bravery under fire.

The crowd was treated to MAGA stars Stephen Miller, Alina Habba and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), each of whom fired up the crowd with their remarks:

A man disrupted the rally by climbing on the riser in the press pen. Trump apparently thought the scuffle by security was over a supporter near the same spot waving a banner with an image from the assassination attempt in Butler, PA. on July 13.

During the rally, Trump invited several guests on stage, Steel Nation, Inc. founder Mark Caskey, GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick and Puerto Rican reggaeton singers Anuel AA and Justin Quiles who both endorsed Trump:

Trump’s right ear is healed from being grazed in the July 13 assassination attempt.

The rally ends with Trump busting a few moves to YMCA by the Village People.

I spoke with ‘Brick Suit’ guy after the rally. He was in the front row at the Butler rally. We first met after the shooting as we were both making our way out of the Butler Farm Show grounds. Others who were at Butler that day were also at the Johnstown rally.

Ran into some friends who were also at the Butler rally Scott, Jon David and his wife Nicolina, Jon (who has promised to send me an epic cookie recipe), and a few of my Front Row Joe friends.

That was a tough day and it’s good to see them all again.

Last photo goes to ‘Brick Suit’ guy: