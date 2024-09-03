TGP Photos: Trump Rally in Johnstown, PA

President Trump held a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday to a packed house at the 4,000 capacity Summit Arena in Cambria County. Trump won Cambria County in 2020 with 68 percent of the vote to Joe Biden’s 31 percent.

Photos and videos:

Supporters lined up for Trump rally at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 20204, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Press pen packed with reporters for Trump rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Wounded Afghan war veteran Sean Parnell, who witnessed the assassination attempt on Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, spoke about Trump’s bravery under fire.

Sean Parnell addresses Trump rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters formed a Trump train dance line at a rally by President Trump in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The crowd was treated to MAGA stars Stephen Miller, Alina Habba and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), each of whom fired up the crowd with their remarks:

Stephen Miller, senior advisor to President Trump, addresses a Trump rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump attorney Alina Habba speaks at a Trump rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks at a Trump rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters hold their cellphone cameras up high as President Trump takes the stage at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Video of the crowd’s reaction when Trump took the stage to chants of “USA! USA!”:

Hardhat workers in the stands behind President Trump at his rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump supporters in the stands at President Trump’s rally at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Hardhat workers in the stands behind President Trump at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters cheer President Trump at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A group of women from North Carolina react as President Trump thanks them for attending many of his rallies, Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
AP photographer Alex Brandon (standing), with other photographers, takes photos of President Trump at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Photographers escorted by a campaign wrangler (in red dress) take pictures of President Trump at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

A man disrupted the rally by climbing on the riser in the press pen. Trump apparently thought the scuffle by security was over a supporter near the same spot waving a banner with an image from the assassination attempt in Butler, PA. on July 13.

A supporter at President Trump’s rally in Johnston, PA, waves a banner with an iconic image from the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

During the rally, Trump invited several guests on stage, Steel Nation, Inc. founder Mark Caskey, GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick and Puerto Rican reggaeton singers Anuel AA and Justin Quiles who both endorsed Trump:

Steel Nation, Inc. founder Mark Caskey was invited on stage by President Trump at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump smiles as Steel Nation, Inc. founder Mark Caskey speaks at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dave McCormick was invited on stage by President Trump at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Trump’s right ear is healed from being grazed in the July 13 assassination attempt.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump receives the endorsement of Puerto Rican reggaeton singers Anuel AA, speaking, and Justin Quiles at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump receives the endorsement of Puerto Rican reggaeton singers Justin Quiles, speaking, and Anuel AA at a rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The rally ends with Trump busting a few moves to YMCA by the Village People.

I spoke with ‘Brick Suit’ guy after the rally. He was in the front row at the Butler rally. We first met after the shooting as we were both making our way out of the Butler Farm Show grounds. Others who were at Butler that day were also at the Johnstown rally.

Last photo goes to ‘Brick Suit’ guy:

‘Brick Suit’ guy attended President Trump’s rally in Johnstown, PA, August 30, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
