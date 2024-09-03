Slimy Texas Democrat Lectures Christian Trump Supporters – Claims They’re Ignoring Jesus and Worshipping Trump (VIDEO)

by

James Talarico is a Democrat Texas rep. and a ‘progressive’ Christian.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, he lectured Christians who support Trump, complaining that they are ignoring Jesus and worshipping at the feet of Donald Trump. That’s not very Christian of him, is it?

Apparently no one has explained to Talarico that many Christians support Trump because he respects their beliefs, unlike the left which does nothing but demean and insult Christians.

From Twitchy:

Listen to how he tells MSNBC he voting for Kamala Harris over the impeached insurrectionist, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump “out of love for his neighbor.”

So what he’s saying, then, is that Harris is free of sin. So to vote for her, he’d have to worship at her feet.

What’s strange to this editor is how Democrats are making Harris out to be a model Christian, when she comes from an Indian-American background and never talks about her faith, except for her childhood memories of celebrating Kwanzaa.

Watch the video below:

Conservative talk host Jesse Kelly offered this response on Twitter/X:

This was another good response.

Christians are better off with Trump than they would be with any current Democrat.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 