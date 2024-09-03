Slimy Texas Democrat Lectures Christian Trump Supporters – Claims They’re Ignoring Jesus and Worshipping Trump (VIDEO)

James Talarico is a Democrat Texas rep. and a ‘progressive’ Christian.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, he lectured Christians who support Trump, complaining that they are ignoring Jesus and worshipping at the feet of Donald Trump. That’s not very Christian of him, is it?

Apparently no one has explained to Talarico that many Christians support Trump because he respects their beliefs, unlike the left which does nothing but demean and insult Christians.

From Twitchy:

Listen to how he tells MSNBC he voting for Kamala Harris over the impeached insurrectionist, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump “out of love for his neighbor.” So what he’s saying, then, is that Harris is free of sin. So to vote for her, he’d have to worship at her feet. What’s strange to this editor is how Democrats are making Harris out to be a model Christian, when she comes from an Indian-American background and never talks about her faith, except for her childhood memories of celebrating Kwanzaa.

Watch the video below:

Too many Christians have forgotten Jesus and now worship at the feet of Donald Trump: A business cheat, a pathological liar, a serial adulterer, a twice-impeached insurrectionist, a convicted felon, and an adjudicated rapist. I guess it’s “hate the sin, elect the sinner.” pic.twitter.com/xLu4paJZ2n — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 31, 2024

Conservative talk host Jesse Kelly offered this response on Twitter/X:

Never let the communist use your values against you. Christians are the most susceptible to these tactics. But like Lucifer quoting scripture to Jesus himself, you should reject it outright. Because you know the evil plans he has for you. https://t.co/AKAHHaDBfA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 2, 2024

This was another good response.

So you support the party who supports the murder of over a half a million babies a year, drag queen shows for children, the sterilization and mutilation of minors, open borders, Pedophile sympathizers, 10 million ILLEGALS breaking our laws, etc etc….Got it. How Christian. — Fresh Peach (@FreshPeachLife) September 1, 2024

Christians are better off with Trump than they would be with any current Democrat.