HE’S BACK! Talking Potato Brian Stelter Announces Return to CNN and the Responses Are Hilarious

The talking potato is back!

Brian Stelter on Tuesday announced he is returning to CNN after he got canned from the network in 2022.

“I’m returning to CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I’ll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter,” Brian Stelter announced on X.

I’m returning to @CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I’ll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

Brian Stelter sent out a newsletter to Reliable Sources readers.

We wanted Reliable Sources readers to find out first. So I wrote them a letter: https://t.co/UPSopYHRbA pic.twitter.com/7xBWp4dcno — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

The Reliable Sources newsletter will relaunch next Monday.

And now I get to collaborate with them again. The Reliable Sources newsletter will officially relaunch on Monday. We're going to reimagine the digest and deliver what you value most. Everyone and everything is a source now. So what's reliable? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

Stelter said he’s coming back to CNN with a “fresh perspective.”

and I was incredibly lucky to have time as a stay-at-home dad. In the hours when Sunny and Story were at school, I tried on a variety of other hats: Harvard fellow, BBC talking head, magazine writer. I wrote for 20+ outlets and learned about the ups and downs of freelancing… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

One of Brian Stelter’s favorite things to do besides spread fake news is to attack The Gateway Pundit.

Stelter had a meltdown after Trump appeared with The Gateway Pundit and talked about decertifying the election.

President Trump previously joined Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit for a half-hour interview on Biden’s Afghanistan horror show, the recent canvassing results in Arizona, and the ongoing investigations into the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

On the Sunday following the interview, CNN’s fake news specialist little Brian Stelter had a meltdown over President Trump’s interview with TGP. Stelter was particularly upset when President Trump told The Gateway Pundit that he believed the 2020 election would be decertified. This scares the hell out of the left. They are terrified they will be caught and won’t be able to steal future elections through mail-in voting, ballot harvesting schemes, and ghost voters.

The responses to Brian Stelter’s announcement were brutal.

You've been trying so hard. Pushing against Biden in those early days when your readers still wanted him to run. Pounding the drum early and hard for the candidate who got zero primary votes. You've earned it pal. You got those early marching orders and you made them yours. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 3, 2024

Can't wait for you to get fired again. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) September 3, 2024

Remember when Brian lied about the Hunter laptop being Russian disinformation to influence an election pic.twitter.com/APgi2bbLHx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2024

Oh, the comedy value of CNN is about to SKYROCKET — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) September 3, 2024