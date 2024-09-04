HE’S BACK! Talking Potato Brian Stelter Announces Return to CNN and the Responses Are Hilarious

The talking potato is back!

Brian Stelter on Tuesday announced he is returning to CNN after he got canned from the network in 2022.

“I’m returning to CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I’ll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter,” Brian Stelter announced on X.

Brian Stelter sent out a newsletter to Reliable Sources readers.

The Reliable Sources newsletter will relaunch next Monday.

Stelter said he’s coming back to CNN with a “fresh perspective.”

One of Brian Stelter’s favorite things to do besides spread fake news is to attack The Gateway Pundit.

Stelter had a meltdown after Trump appeared with The Gateway Pundit and talked about decertifying the election.

President Trump previously joined Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit for a half-hour interview on Biden’s Afghanistan horror show, the recent canvassing results in Arizona, and the ongoing investigations into the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

On the Sunday following the interview, CNN’s fake news specialist little Brian Stelter had a meltdown over President Trump’s interview with TGP. Stelter was particularly upset when President Trump told The Gateway Pundit that he believed the 2020 election would be decertified. This scares the hell out of the left. They are terrified they will be caught and won’t be able to steal future elections through mail-in voting, ballot harvesting schemes, and ghost voters.

The responses to Brian Stelter’s announcement were brutal.

