Suspect in California Dumps Poisonous Foods for Dogs Outside Pet Daycare (VIDEO)

A man in California was caught on video dumping poisonous food for dogs outside of a pet daycare in Pasadena.

ABC 7 News has reported the suspect was seen on video leaving clusters of poisonous food for dogs, such as grapes and chocolate, on a walkway that’s near a pet daycare and boarding facility.

A video of the animal cruelty suspect shows a man in a suit crouching down and leaving the poisonous food.

Veterinarians who were briefed on the matter say grapes can cause dogs to have liver damage and be fatal for dogs.

Chocolate can also be harmful to dogs, according to the veterinarians.

Per ABC 7 News:

Surveillance footage from outside Dogtopia of East Pasadena on Foothill Boulevard shows the suspect crouching down by some dirt and leaving behind something on the ground. Veterinarians say small amounts of grapes can cause kidney failure and can be deadly for dogs. Chocolate can make a dog really sick, but that depends on the size of the dog and how much they consume.

A manager at Dogtopia, the dog daycare where the poisonous food was dumped, says the man has been dumping the hazardous food for dogs for months.