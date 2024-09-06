Study: Incredibly Biased 2024 Convention Coverage From Taxpayer-Funded PBS, 72% of Coverage of RNC Was negative, 88% of Coverage of DNC was Positive

In the aftermath of The Republican and Democratic conventions, Newsbusters has extensively studied the coverage provided by taxpayer-supported PBS.

The findings are exactly what one would expect from the far-left network.

According to the report, 72% of their coverage of the RNC was negative, and 88% of their coverage of the DNC was positive.

Key findings from Newsbusters’ study include:

Hostility for Republicans, Support for Democrats: PBS treated the RNC to 72% negative and 28% positive commentary. The DNC received far friendlier reception: 12% negative, 88% positive.

Question Tone for Republicans vs Democrats: 89% negative for Republican guests vs. 61% positive for Democratic guests; 68% negative for Republican delegates vs. 60% positive for Democratic delegates.

Capehart vs Brooks? Hardly: Washington Post columnist Capehart’s evaluation of the RNC was 10:1 negative, but “conservative” New York Times columnist David Brooks’ ratio was also negative, 2:1.

The Name That Shall Not Be Used: “Illegal.”

The core D.C.-based news team PBS brought the same team to both conventions included News Hour co-anchors Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report, political analysts David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart, and senior correspondent Judy Woodruff.

Woodruff had her own bias exposed in real-time during the DNC and was forced to apologize for peddling a fake story. Woodruff claimed a conversation happened between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The accusation had real-world implications and was a sneaky way to backhandedly suggest that President Trump may have violated the Logan Act.

Unable to provide any sources for the story, Woodruff was forced to apologize.

She said on X, “I want to clarify my remarks on the PBS News special on Monday night about the ongoing cease fire talks in the Middle East.”

“As I said, this was not based on my original reporting; I was referring to reports I had read, in Axios and Reuters, about former President Trump having spoken to the Israeli Prime Minister.”

“In the live TV moment, I repeated the story because I hadn’t seen later reporting that both sides denied it. This was a mistake and I apologize for it.”