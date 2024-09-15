‘Stop This Reckless Escalation’: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tells Biden Not To Authorize Long-Range Missile Attacks on Russian Territory

The world is handing on the edge of a major escalation with unpredictable consequences, as Ukraine relentlessly pushes for the US to make decisions that can have unpredictable consequences.

All around the world, peace-loving people who can see the danger ahead are cautioning the western NATO powers – notably the US and the UK – not to take this irresponsible step and instead take on a path for peace.

Former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr is one of these people.

He has now urged the Biden administration not to give Ukraine the green light to use American-supplied long-range weapons to strike at targets deep within Russian territory.

Newsweek reported:

“‘Secretary Blinken, President Biden — STOP IT! Stop this reckless escalation. I say this not as a political partisan, but simply as a citizen of the world’, Kennedy posted on his X channel next to a video of Vladimir Putin.”

Kennedy, who has recently ended his independent presidential bid and backed Republican candidate Donald Trump, joins him in calling for an end to continued American military assistance for Ukraine.

“In his post, Kennedy had shared a clip of Putin’s response to the prospect of western weapons being used on positions inside Russia, which the Russian president said ‘we will take appropriate decisions based on the threats’.”

This comes as Ukraine is lobbying harder than ever for the U.S. and the U.K. to drop their prohibition on missiles to be used to target deep inside Russian territory, even though there is widespread concern that this decision would severely escalate the conflict.

George Beebe, a former director of CIA’s Russia analysis, says that the dangers of authorizing Ukraine to strike into Russia far outweigh the potential benefits, and that this will not increase Ukraine’s chances in the war.

“‘This has become a war of attrition, and the Russians have enormous advantages over Ukraine in population and military manufacturing. The Russians are wearing down the Ukrainians’ ability to put well trained, well equipped forces into battle, and getting air-launched cruise missiles won’t change that’, added Beebe, director of the grand strategy program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky keeps insisting that that he needs the long-range capabilities, as well as air defense ‘to protect the life of his people’.

“Meanwhile, proponents of the move say that the uncertainty over whether long-range weapons can be used by Kyiv was playing into Putin’s hands. Kurt Volker, former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations told the BBC Putin’s comments was because he was interested in ‘deterring us from doing things’. NATO’s newest members Sweden and Finland said on Friday that Ukraine had permission to use the weapons it supplied for long-range strikes.”

