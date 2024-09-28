Stalker? As Trump Attends Georgia-Alabama Football Game, Kamala Harris Plans to Fly Banner Plane Over Stadium and Run TV Ad Begging Trump for Second Debate After He Rejected Her Pleas for CNN Debate

President Trump is scheduled to attend the nationally televised Georgia-Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Saturday night. Kamala Harris is planning to stalk Trump at the game with a banner plane and a TV ad begging him to debate her again after he rejected her pleas for a CNN debate next month.

The game between the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will be broadcast on ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams are 3-0.

Last month, Harris turned down Trump’s offer of three debates to be held in September–on ABC, FOX and NBC–opting to only participate in the ABC debate that was previously agreed to by Trump and Joe Biden before Trump knocked Biden out the race in their one debate in June.

Immediately after the ABC debate with Trump on September 10, Harris called for a second debate–a move Trump put down as a ploy by the loser of the debate to get another chance.

President Trump responds to Kamala calling for a second debate: “When a fighter has a bad fighter, gets knocked out, or loses the fight, the first thing he says is ‘I want a rematch.'” pic.twitter.com/Wvff8QQJNO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Last week Harris made a deal with CNN to participate in a debate with Trump on October 23. Trump rejected that debate, saying it was too late as early voting has already started.

Trump declines CNN debate: “I’ve already done two … The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late. Voting has already started. She’s had her chance to do it with Fox. Fox invited us on, and I waited and waited. They turned it down.” pic.twitter.com/ygdXckTBWz — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 21, 2024

After being rejected by Trump, Harris now plans to stalk him at the football game with a banner that reads, “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate,” flown over Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The narration of the TV ad scheduled to run during the game says, “Winners never back down from a challenge. Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home.” The ad concludes with Harris taunting Trump, “Say it to my face!”

Transcript:

Narrator: “Winners never back down from a challenge. Champions know it’s any time any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home.” TV commentators: “Trump now refusing to debate a second time.” “He did terribly in the last debate.” “He’s so easily triggered by Kamala Harris.” Harris: “Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face! (I’m Kamala Harris and I approve this message.)”

‘why won’t you call me?’

Our new ad airing during the Georgia-Alabama game tonight pic.twitter.com/4tIdL4h1Ht — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 28, 2024

All this is playing out days before Trump’s vice presidential running mate Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is set to square off with Harris’ running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a debate Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. The debate will be moderated by CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.