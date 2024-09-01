SoCal: Shots Fired After Victims in Rolls-Royce, Ferrari Robbed at Same Newport Beach Mall Where Woman Was Murdered in July – Suspects at Large

Two men driving luxury vehicles in a parking lot at an outdoor mall in Orange County, California, were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects in ski masks.

Newport Beach is a wealthy, conservative enclave in Southern California. The murder and armed robberies this summer at Fashion Island have rattled the laid-back beach community.

According to police, three masked men targeted two friends as they were getting into their vehicles, a Rolls-Royce and a Ferrari, at around 11:26 on Monday night.

One of the men was robbed of his watch and wallet.

At least one shot was fired at the Ferrari driver. The bullet did not strike the victim, but he was injured from broken glass.

The three unidentified suspects fled in a blue Kia sedan and are still at large. There is no description of the assailants.

This is the same outdoor mall where an elderly woman was murdered in broad daylight this summer.

A 69-year-old woman was killed in an attempted robbery at Fashion Island in July.

The victim, identified as Patricia McKay, was run over and killed by the suspects as they drove off in a getaway car after the botched robbery.

A Good Samaritan jumped in to help the robbery victims and that is when one of the robbers opened fire. According to police, three shots were fired but no one was struck by the gunfire.