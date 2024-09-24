Six People Slashed After Massive Brawl Spills From House Party Onto New York Streets (VIDEO)

Violence-stricken New York can’t catch a break.

Besides migrant gangs invading the city, open air brothels in front of schools, theft and rape skyrocketing in the ‘City that Never Sleeps’, now even simple parties can turn into tragedies.

That’s what happened yesterday in Brooklyn.

Wild videos have surfaced that show a massive early morning street brawl in Brooklyn that ended up leaving six people slashed and bloodied.

New York Post reported:

“Doorbell camera and onlooker footage shows a chaotic fracas Sunday spilling from a Gerritsen Beach home and into the surrounding streets, where at least one blade-wielding attacker struck.

Doorbell camera footage shows a ruffian in a dark shirt chase another man while repeatedly making a stabbing motion, before apparently hacking his way through a group of people.”

NYPD has arrested 19-year-old Erick Caiza Iza for the incident.

Iza was charged with assault, menacing and weapons charges against for his role in the melee.

Video taken from a neighbor’s window shows the brawl move chaotically from the Kane Street house near Everett Avenue and into the roadway.

“’They were fighting and they came out onto the avenue and they continued fighting and it was getting worse and worse, about 15 of them pushing, head-butting each other’, the neighbor, who did not want to be named, told The Post. ‘Then they were kicking and punching this one guy. I thought they were going to kill him’.”

The videos show that at one point, just as the fight began to cool down, a young man in a white t-shirt took off his baseball hat and head butted another man.

The two men traded punches until another man takes the place of the white t-shirt man and assaults the same man who was head butted.

The fight then devolved into a street-spanning scuffle.

“The knife brawl, which unfolded about 6:20 a.m., left a 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man slashed in the face, a man in his 30s knifed in the neck and wrist, a 16-year-old slashed in the arm, and a 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman slashed in their hands, police said.”

All six slashed individuals are hospitalized in stable condition.