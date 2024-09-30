Singer Jaguar Wright OBLITERATES Kamala Harris and Drops TRUTH BOMBS on Why Trump MUST WIN

In a recent explosive interview on the Reallyfe Street Starz podcast, American singer Jaguar Wright did not hold back when discussing politics and why she believes former President Donald Trump must win the upcoming election.

Known for her raw opinions and unfiltered commentary, Wright, who rose to fame after working with The Roots and Jay-Z, is no stranger to controversy.

Recently, she has been making headlines in connection with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

In 2022, Wright publicly called out “Diddy” during a broader discussion about the “dark side of the music industry.”

She claimed to have attended “Diddy’s parties,” witnessing their operations firsthand, and even suggested that she was there to help potential victims at these gatherings.

During the interview, when asked who she thought should win the upcoming election, Wright didn’t hold back, expressing strong support for Trump while absolutely tearing into Kamala Harris.

Wright went on to criticize the Democratic National Committee (DNC), claiming they were dishonest and manipulative, with their policies only serving to degrade the nation.

Jaguar Wright: I never thought I’d reach the point where I’d sympathize with Donald Trump. But damn, Trump really has my sympathy right now because, for the first time, he’s telling the truth, and nobody’s listening. Interviewer: You have a track record of knowing what’s coming, like with what you said about Diddy. Who do you think wins the election? Jaguar Wright: Honestly, it has to be Trump. It just has to be. If we vote DNC, we’re voting for liars. The DNC is lying… this situation isn’t cute. The world is watching us and laughing and no respect.

Her biggest target, however, was Kamala Harris, whom she accused of being inauthentic and using her identity to garner votes rather than offering real solutions.

Jaguar Wright: Joe Brown has been talking nonsense, and nobody’s hit him with a gag order or threatened him with defamation, which means only one thing—he’s not lying. So if he’s not lying about [Kamala], why do we want her to be president? They’re going to use everything about her against us. She’s too busy f—king around with everyone in the cabinet to run the country. That’s what they’ll say—they’ll attack her sexuality. Who else is involved? Montel [Williams]? Why do we want that? They want the Black vote, the female vote, to inflame and enrage. ‘Vote for Kamala so the next time something horrible happens, like my dad rapes me, I can get an abortion quickly.’ That’s what we’re voting for.

She claimed Harris is more interested in playing politics than delivering tangible results, setting the stage for future disappointment.

Jaguar Wright: I just don’t think she’s honest. If she really wanted to run on merit, she’d stop pretending to be African-American and asking African-Americans to carry her across the finish line. Because a year from now, if she wins, she’s going to disappoint us, and we’ll all be talking bad about her. But maybe that’s the plan.

Jaguar Wright didn’t stop there. She ridiculed Harris’s attempt to use pop culture and symbolism to connect with voters, specifically criticizing her use of Beyoncé’s “Freedom” as campaign music.

“She’s asking for freedom from Toosii, not tyranny,” Wright quipped. “The simple fact that you find anything in common with a witch, with a woman who was charged in court with practicing extreme witchcraft. That’s your theme music.”

Toosii is an American rapper and singer, and “Witchcraft” is one of his songs released in 2020.

WATCH: