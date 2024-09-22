Side by Side Comparison of Trump vs. Harris Shows Only Trump Has a Real Plan to Lower Inflation (VIDEO)

A video that’s getting a lot of attention on Twitter/X shows a side by side comparison of how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris answered what is basically the same question. What is your plan to lower costs.

It’s truly stunning when you hear their answers to the question because Trump has a real plan while Harris responds with one of her typical word salads.

The Trump clip is from the rally he did with Sarah Sanders. This was his answer, via REV News:

Good. Very good. Thank you. So, we have to start, always, with energy. Always. I don’t want to be boring about it, but there’s no bigger subject. It covers everything. If you make donuts, if you make cars, whatever you make, energy is a big deal. And we’re going to get that. It’s my ambition to get your energy bill, within 12 months, down 50%. If I can do that, we’ve done a hell of a job. 5-0, 5… Not 15, 50. Interest rates are going to follow. And actually, they’re going to follow for another reason. The economy is now not good. And interest rates, you’ll see, they’ll do the rate cut and all the political stuff tomorrow, I think. And, “Will he do a half a point? Will he do a quarter of a point?” But the reason is because the economy’s not good. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to do it. But we’re going to get interest rates down. And we got to work with our farmers. Our farmers are being decimated right now. They’re being absolutely, absolutely decimated. And one of the reasons is we allow a lot of farm product into our country, and we’re going to have to be a little bit like other countries. We’re not going to allow so much. We’re going to let our farmers go to work.

This is how Kamala Harris answered the same question at her Oprah event. Via the New York Post:

When a viewer asked Harris what her plan is “to help lower the cost of living,” she replied: “Yours is a story I hear around the country as I travel. In terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American dream is, for this generation and so many recently, far more elusive than it’s been.” “And we need to deal with that,” she said, only offering the possibility of “bringing down the cost of everyday necessities, including groceries,” which have risen during her administration under President Biden.

Watch this entire video:

There is a huge difference between someone who was elected and someone who was selected. pic.twitter.com/b2DYx1BFY3 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 20, 2024

Only one candidate is serious. Only one candidate has a real plan to deal with this issue. It’s not Kamala Harris.