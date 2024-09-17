SHOCK VIDEO: Italian Socialite Slams Car on Alleged Moroccan Handbag Thief and Kills Him

Violence in Europe has gotten out of hand, and it appears the population has started to fight back, to tragic results.

A dramatic moment unfolded in Italy where a woman fatally took revenge and slammed her car into an alleged mugger after he snatched her handbag.

Daily Mail reported:

“Businesswoman Cinzia Dal Pino, 65, took the law into her own hands after the man identified as Moroccan national Nourdine Naziki, 52, grabbed the bag from the open window of her car.”

Dal Pino is a well known socialite in the Italian coastal city of Viareggio. Police identified her through her car’s number plate and arrested her hours after the incident.

“In shocking CCTV leaked to local media, Naziki is seen walking past a shop front when Dal Pino’s vehicle suddenly appears and rams into him at speed. The car then reverses back and forwards four times before Dal Pino – in high heeled shoes – is seen calmly getting out of her car, picking up her bag and driving away.”

Paramedics rushed to the scene and the alleged thief Naziki was rushed to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

To the police, Dal Pino said she had chased after the thief and had ‘only wanted to get her bag back’ as it contained her house keys, phone and personal documents.

She is now under house arrest.

“She told police: ‘He had threatened to kill me with a knife. I was scared. I didn’t mean to kill him I just wanted my belongings back. There were important documents in my bag and I couldn’t call the police because my phone was in there’.”

No knife was found on Naziki.

Dal Pino was held in jail before being freed under house arrest.

Her lawyer Enrico Marzaduri: ‘She just wanted to stop him and was aiming for his legs. She is suffering for what she did and is feeling remorse for what happened.’

Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini: ‘This drama is the consequence of a crime. If the man who lost his life hadn’t been a delinquent this wouldn’t have happened.’

Naziki’s family gave an interview to Moroccan TV demanding justice, calling for her to be sent back to jail.