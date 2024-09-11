“She Hates Israel – If She’s President, I believe Israel Will Not Exist in Two Years” – Trump Blasts Kamala on Her Hatred of Israel (VIDEO)

by

During their first debate on Tuesday, Kamala Harris pretended to support Israel and the Jewish people.

Just last week another American was shot point-blank in the back of the head by Hamas in a Gaza tunnel. The Biden-Harris regime did nothing.

President Trump called her out.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “She hates Israel. She wouldn’t even meet with Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech. She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party — If she’s president, I believe Israel will not exist two years from now.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 