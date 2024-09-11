“She Hates Israel – If She’s President, I believe Israel Will Not Exist in Two Years” – Trump Blasts Kamala on Her Hatred of Israel (VIDEO)

During their first debate on Tuesday, Kamala Harris pretended to support Israel and the Jewish people.

Just last week another American was shot point-blank in the back of the head by Hamas in a Gaza tunnel. The Biden-Harris regime did nothing.

President Trump called her out.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “She hates Israel. She wouldn’t even meet with Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech. She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party — If she’s president, I believe Israel will not exist two years from now.”