Sharyl Attkisson Marks 11th Anniversary of CBS Exposing Obama Regime Spying: DOJ Continues to Block Trial That Could Expose Top Officials

On Saturday, former CBS investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson took to X (formerly Twitter) to mark the 11th anniversary of CBS’s groundbreaking report revealing illegal surveillance conducted against her by the Obama government.

“Today is the 11th anniversary of CBS announcing the illegal spying on me and my computers. My lawsuit against the govt is still active, I received a clerk’s default against one ex-agent but the DOJ has been able to fend off a trial that would expose top names,” Attkisson wrote.

The lawsuit, which has dragged on for over a decade, highlights a dangerous abuse of power by top government officials and a calculated effort by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to suppress evidence that could implicate high-level officials, including former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In 2020, she sued Rosenstein, accusing him and other deep state actors of overseeing the unlawful spying that targeted her reporting on politically sensitive issues.

These included the controversial “Fast and Furious” operation, the Benghazi scandal, and green energy programs.

A former U.S. government agent has since admitted involvement in the illegal surveillance, identifying Rosenstein as the mastermind behind the operation.

This revelation has fueled Attkisson’s legal pursuit, which names four additional government agents: Shawn Henry, Shaun Bridges, Robert Clarke, and Ryan White—all of whom worked in various capacities for federal law enforcement agencies.

Sharyl Attkisson wrote on her website:

Leslie Szwajkowski, an attorney, headed up the FBI’s Electronic Surveillance Technology Section. He says that a colleague asked him for help in examining Attkisson’s computer in late 2012. Szwajkowski says a forensics exam conducted by a technician with expertise in government surveillance tools confirmed that spyware proprietary to a federal agency was found in Attkisson’s computer. Szwajkowski says he and his colleagues were “shocked” and “outraged” to learn the government was spying on a journalist.

I personally could not imagine that something like this could ever happen in the United State of America. Leslie Szwajkowski, former FBI Unit Chief

Szwajkowski said, according to the forensics, the remote intruders had “full access” to Attkisson’s computer, files, photographs and internet activities. The surveillance allegedly included a keystroke monitoring program, exfiltration of Attkisson’s files, and listening in on her audio through Skype.

Despite overwhelming forensic evidence that government IP addresses were used to infiltrate Attkisson’s computers, her lawsuit has been stonewalled at every turn.

Court records confirm that her computers were hacked, keystrokes were monitored, and documents related to the Fast and Furious investigation were accessed.

While the hacking was acknowledged by CBS News and forensic experts, the DOJ has fended off attempts to expose those responsible for ordering the surveillance.

The court has only granted a small victory—a clerk’s default judgment against one ex-agent involved, who has since disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

In an interview with journalist Breanna Morello, Attkisson expressed her frustration with the court system’s reluctance to allow the case to proceed to trial.

“The average person can’t really win. I’ve come to find out. It doesn’t matter you have the forensic proof. If the government fights it and you spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of your private money trying to hold them accountable, but if they fight it, it’ll go on forever,” she said.

Attkisson also revealed in the interview that not only were her devices compromised, but there were also attempts made to target her family members.

“There were intentions to plant compromising materials on my husband’s computer,” she said.

WATCH: