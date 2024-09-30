Shadow Leftist Organization Is Accused of Committing Large Scale Democrat Voter Fraud in Michigan

A shadow leftist group is committing large-scale voter fraud in Michigan.

The far-left group “The Voter Project Michigan” is sending blank absentee ballot applications to tens of thousands of Michigan voters who did not request them in the mail.

Along with the Michigan ballot application, the recipients receive a message from soulless Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a letter promoting Democrat causes.

The suspicious far-left group, Voter Project Michigan, does not have a website.

It’s address is listed in the letter as a PO Box:

The Voter Project Michigan

PO Box 205

Dexter, Michigan 48130

Dexter is north-west of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Here is a copy of the letter and ballot sent out by The Voter Project Michigan.

No Consensus reported on the scandal after his son received a ballot application in the mail with Gretchen Whitmer’s talking points in an accompanying letter.

I have the goods, again, this time it’s a bit personal. My son just got his drivers license and is off to college. Two days ago we received an absentee ballot application, fully completed in his name, having his address and birthdate filled out. Along with that ballot was a political letter appearing to come from Governor Gretchen Whitmer advertising for Democrat issues. The county only needs to verify the signature to accept any application and may only reject based on the signature as well. You can be certain that almost none of these will ever be rejected. Michigan State laws prohibit sending campaign materials along with ballot application requests. MCL 168.759 – Absentee Voting; Application for Ballot; Who May Apply; Time of Application; Instructions for Electors; Request by Mail; Forwarding of Ballot; Duties of Clerk

(1) A qualified and registered elector of this state who is eligible to vote in an election may apply for an absentee voter ballot in person, by mail, or electronically in the manner provided in this section. (2) The application for an absentee ballot must be signed by the elector and should include the applicant’s address, birth date, and reason for requesting the absentee ballot if requested before the law permitted “no reason” absentee voting. Applications must also include instructions on how to complete the application. (3) The county, city, or township clerk must supply absentee ballot applications to any voter requesting one. Applications can be submitted to the clerk up to 75 days before the election. (4) The clerk must ensure that absentee ballot applications do not contain any indication of political party affiliation or preference, and the process for providing absentee ballot applications must remain neutral and free from partisan influence. (5) Clerks must deliver absentee ballots by mail to electors, and electors may return them via mail or in person. Special provisions are included for delivery and handling.

Read the rest of his amazing report here.

Far-left public radio WCMU in Michigan defended the practice by the radical leftists ruling the state – of course.

As the 2024 general elections inch closer, voters have been receiving 2024 Michigan absentee voter ballot applications from groups unaffiliated with the state or local clerks. While it is legal for such groups to send these, a series of requirements must be met. The practice is common and often done by non-profits and partisan leaning groups. Voters can fill these out and turn the applications into their local clerk’s office. The ballots must meet a series of requirements to be accepted at a clerk’s office. According to state law, those who distribute these applications must print on a certification signature box, a legal warning and instructions. Local clerks must match the signatures on the third-party ballots with a signature on file, according to a statement from a spokesperson at the Secretary of State’s office… …Lux said she was concerned that applications like this might feed into distrust of the voting system. She cited the fact that the mailers appear to be sent en masse, even to voters who are already registered to vote or have moved from the state. “I personally have received five myself, so I know whoever these organizations are that are sending them out they’re not really looking into who they are sending them to,” she said. “If they were really concentrating on who they’re sending them to, I don’t think they’d be sending them to the Isabella County Clerk.”

Democrats will stop at nothing to rig the upcoming 2024 election and think nothing of it.