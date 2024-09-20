Second Suspect Arrested Over IEDs Discovered in Maui, Hawaii

A second suspect has been arrested by authorities in Hawaii in connection to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found placed around a resort in Maui over the summer.

The Maui Police Department has arrested Jess Lee, 43, in connection to multiple IEDs discovered on August 7.

Authorities revealed the explosive devices were described as ” small makeshift baskets.”

The first IED was discovered near an elementary school on July 23, and a second IED was detonated on August 8 near a highway, which resulted in a car accident.

The IEDs’ detonation resulted in no deaths.

Last month, authorities arrested Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, of Kahului, for “possessing an unregistered destructive device and attempting to damage property by means of explosives.”

Per UPI:

The explosives were discovered one year after Maui suffered from a devastating wildfire that resulted in the deaths of at least 102 people.