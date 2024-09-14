Seattle Times Tries to Fact Check Trump on Seattle Rioters Taking Over Portion of Seattle in 2020, Gets Fact Checked by Community Notes

The Seattle Times was destroyed by X’s community notes feature on Thursday after sharing an article titled, “Trump falsely claims CHOP protesters took over a big part of Seattle.”

Trump, during his debate with Kamala Harris on September 10, noted that radical BLM protestors in the summer of 2020 “went into Seattle, they took over a big percentage of the city of Seattle.” Not even the leftist moderators refuted his claims in their many one-sided fact-checks against Trump mid-debate.

Once again, Trump was debating the other candidate as well as the moderators. But since that failed, the media is coming in to lay more cover for the Democrats.

Elon Musk reacted to the success of community notes at combatting the real disinformation from the left with an emoji, expressing tears of joy.

“Former President Donald Trump referenced Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest during the presidential debate Tuesday night, falsely claiming protesters took over a big portion of the city,” reads the attempted fact check by Seattle Times.

However, as The Gateway Pundit previously reported, violent BLM and Antifa protestors sieged a six-square block area of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and called it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best previously admitted “rapes, robberies, all sorts of violent acts” were occurring during the more than two weeks it was occupied by leftwing extremists and gangsters. The anarchists had been allowed to continue their game with the blessing of Mayor Jenny Durkan, who enabled and defended the chaos, lashed out at President Trump, and declared she would not allow the National Guard to intervene.

One mysterious figure and leader named Raz Simone was identified running guns in the newly formed country in the center of Seattle, had strange ties to the Islamic government in Dubai, and had previously received $82,000 from the city of Seattle to open his own studio in a building he purchased.

During the period of occupation in Seattle, at least five shootings and several murders were reported, ultimately leading to police storming the area and dismantling the compound.

The Seattle Times even reported on the hostile takeover and insurrection "that pushed the Seattle Police Department out of its East Precinct building" in June 2020: