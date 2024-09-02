Sacré Bleu! After Teaming Up to Block Far-Right in Senate, Far-Left Launches Impeachment Against Macron for Refusing to Name Their Nominee as Prime Minister

The far-left in France has launched an impeachment effort against President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of “serious failings” in his constitutional duties.

This move comes just after Macron’s controversial decision to align with centrist and left-wing forces to maintain control in the Senate, effectively blocking the surge of Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally (RN).

The political drama began when Macron, who has been under increasing pressure from both ends of the political spectrum, chose to partner with the left-wing coalition to thwart the RN’s growing influence.

The first round of elections on June 30 saw significant gains for Le Pen’s party, which many expected to translate into a conservative wave across the country.

However, Macron’s centrists made an alliance with the left-wing party and withdrew 200 candidates in key areas in an effort to block the far right.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, with a weak support base 123 seats away from a 289-seat majority, Macron still has not relinquished power in the Assembly.

Eight weeks after the legislative elections, France is still without a prime minister, while Macron clings to power with a broken cabinet in place.

Tensions reached a boiling point on August 31 when La France Insoumise (LFI), the radical left party, called on other political groups to support their bid to impeach Macron.

The LFI, along with its Green, Socialist, and Communist allies, accused Macron of “serious failings” in his constitutional duties, particularly his refusal to appoint their candidate, Lucie Castets, as prime minister.

Le Monde reported: