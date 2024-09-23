Ryan Routh Bail Denied After FBI Recovers Six Cell Phones and Google Search of How to Travel From Palm Beach County to Mexico

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh was denied bail on Monday during a court appearance.
Last Monday, Ryan Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession (max penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine), and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (max penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine).
Routh appeared in court on Monday and his sister, who is a licensed attorney in North Carolina, offered to house him if he was released on bail.
The judge denied their request and ordered Routh to be held pending trial.
According to prosecutors, the FBI found six cell phones in Routh’s Nissan Xterra. One phone had a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach, Florida to Mexico.
Routh admitted in a letter that he tried to assassinate Trump, yet he has only been charged with two gun crimes.
Excerpt from NBC Los Angeles:
Cell site records from two of the phones revealed Routh had traveled from Greensboro, North Carolina, to West Palm Beach on Aug. 14, 2024.
Further, on “multiple days and times from Aug. 18, 2024, to Sept. 15, 2024, Routh’s cellphone accessed cell towers located near Trump International and the former president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago,” the filing said.
Also found in the vehicle were 12 pairs of gloves, a Hawaii driver’s license in Routh’s name, his passport and documents. One of the documents was a handwritten list of dates in August, September and October and venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to.
Routh appeared in Florida court for several hours on Monday, where prosecutors alleged he went to Trump International Golf Club with the goal of assassinating Trump.
“Any established ties to southern district of Florida is for one reason only and that was to kill former President Trump,” the prosecutor said to the judge.
His defense attorney said Routh’s sister is a licensed attorney in North Carolina and was willing to house him if he was released on bail. Ultimately, the judge said he’ll be held pending his trial.