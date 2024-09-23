Ryan Routh Bail Denied After FBI Recovers Six Cell Phones and Google Search of How to Travel From Palm Beach County to Mexico

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh was denied bail on Monday during a court appearance.

Last Monday, Ryan Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession (max penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine), and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (max penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine).

Routh appeared in court on Monday and his sister, who is a licensed attorney in North Carolina, offered to house him if he was released on bail.

The judge denied their request and ordered Routh to be held pending trial.

According to prosecutors, the FBI found six cell phones in Routh’s Nissan Xterra. One phone had a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach, Florida to Mexico.

Routh admitted in a letter that he tried to assassinate Trump, yet he has only been charged with two gun crimes.

