Fact Check: Rumor Spreads Quickly About Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Gang Traveling To Aurora, CO To Deal With Venezuelan Gangs— Here’s The Truth [VIDEO]

Rumors have been spreading on social media about the motorcycle gang Hell’s Angels riding to Aurora, Colorado, where Venezuelan gangs have taken over apartment complexes just outside of Denver.

This video, shared by popular conservative personality Matt Wallace, has been debunked. It was actually taken in 2013.

Rumors are circulating that the Hells Angels & Mongols are heading to Colorado TO DEAL WITH THE ILLEGAL VENEZUELAN GANGS ⚠️ THEY ARE F*CKED pic.twitter.com/Rnmv3Fuegj — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 1, 2024

As I stated from the beginning of this hoax, the Hells Angels are NOT headed to Aurora, Colorado to take on the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. This is video circulating is from a Mongols MC Victory Ride in 2013. The Hell’s Angels motorcycle club are in Colorado for a Four… pic.twitter.com/34eXcHoc4f — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 2, 2024

Many Americans have been hoping the rumors about the notorious biker gang driving to Aurora, CO, to do the job the local and state Democrat government won’t do in the sanctuary state. Unfortunately, for citizens of Aurora who are living in a dangerous city overrun by violent Venezuelan gangs, the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang is traveling through CO, but their destination is not Aurora, but instead, Durango, CO, for their annual get-together.

The Hells Angels are not going to Aurora, Colorado to dish out street justice. They are only provoked when one of their members, friends or family are messed with. Today they are on their way to Durango, Colorado for their annual meet up. Love the Police escort. pic.twitter.com/CKfZC3jJjK — The TRUMP PAGE (@MichaelDeLauzon) September 2, 2024

A biker who’s not affiliated with the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang explains that the gang isn’t in the business of enforcing the law.

HELLS ANGEL’S UPDATE ⚠️A 1% Biker explains to America what might bring the Hells Angels to Colorado and advises what folks should do if they arrive. His explanation is legit this is the closest truthful video I’ve seen yet that’s more realistic to facts.#HellsAngels #Colorado… pic.twitter.com/8pCwDefTTH — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) September 1, 2024

It’s sad that Americans have to rely on a motorcycle gang to enforce common sense laws in a state run by lawless Democrats who put illegal aliens before American citizens.