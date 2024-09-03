Fact Check: Rumor Spreads Quickly About Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Gang Traveling To Aurora, CO To Deal With Venezuelan Gangs— Here’s The Truth [VIDEO]

Rumors have been spreading on social media about the motorcycle gang Hell’s Angels riding to Aurora, Colorado, where Venezuelan gangs have taken over apartment complexes just outside of Denver.

This video, shared by popular conservative personality Matt Wallace, has been debunked. It was actually taken in 2013.

Many Americans have been hoping the rumors about the notorious biker gang driving to Aurora, CO, to do the job the local and state Democrat government won’t do in the sanctuary state. Unfortunately, for citizens of Aurora who are living in a dangerous city overrun by violent Venezuelan gangs, the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang is traveling through CO, but their destination is not Aurora, but instead, Durango, CO, for their annual get-together.

A biker who’s not affiliated with the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang explains that the gang isn’t in the business of enforcing the law.

Meanwhile, several people on X are sharing hilarious messages related to the Hell’s Angels rumor. Here are just a few.

This tweet shows the Amish coming into Aurora to save the residents:

A motorcycle float toy with the caption: “Hells angels patrolling the swimming pool at that apartment complex in Colorado” is winning the internet:

It’s sad that Americans have to rely on a motorcycle gang to enforce common sense laws in a state run by lawless Democrats who put illegal aliens before American citizens.

