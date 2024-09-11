Rudy Giuliani Stands with Trump and Vance at 9-11 Memorial – While Kamala Decides to Show Up after Downplaying the Worst Foreign Attack on US Soil in History

America’s Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani stood with President Trump and VP pick J.D. Vance at the 9-11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York City on Wednesday morning.

Rudy Giuliani, who led the city following the worst attacks on US soil in history, stood with Trump on this solemn occasion.

3,000 Americans and foreigners were murdered that day by Islamic terrorists.

Democrat Kamala Harris decided to show up after downplaying the massacre of American citizens last night at the presidential debate with ABC moderators against President Trump.

In a horribly disgraceful moment in American history, on Tuesday night Kamala Harris claimed the January 6 protests at the US Capitol where four Trump supporters were killed was the worst attack on US soil since the Civil War.

Kamala Harris told the American public, “Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Kamala drops “the worst attack on our Democracy” line about Jan 6th on the eve of Sept. 11. Tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/FsrBBSsUwd — Brett Craig (@bac37) September 11, 2024

What a disgusting lie.

There are 3,000 American and foreign families who beg to differ.

Kamala said this the day before the 22nd anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on America.

She decided to show up anyway.