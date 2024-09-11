Rudy Giuliani Stands with Trump and Vance at 9-11 Memorial – While Kamala Decides to Show Up after Downplaying the Worst Foreign Attack on US Soil in History

by
Rudy Giuliani stands with President Trump and J.D. Vance at the 9-11 Memorial.

America’s Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani stood with President Trump and VP pick J.D. Vance at the 9-11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York City on Wednesday morning.

Rudy Giuliani, who led the city following the worst attacks on US soil in history, stood with Trump on this solemn occasion.

3,000 Americans and foreigners were murdered that day by Islamic terrorists.

Democrat Kamala Harris decided to show up after downplaying the massacre of American citizens last night at the presidential debate with ABC moderators against President Trump.

In a horribly disgraceful moment in American history, on Tuesday night Kamala Harris claimed the January 6 protests at the US Capitol where four Trump supporters were killed was the worst attack on US soil since the Civil War.

Kamala Harris told the American public, “Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

What a disgusting lie.

There are 3,000 American and foreign families who beg to differ.

Kamala said this the day before the 22nd anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on America.

She decided to show up anyway.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 