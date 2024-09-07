ROSE UNPLUGGED: What’s It Going to Take to Save This Country? (AUDIO)

On this episode of Rose Unplugged: What’s it going to take to save this country?

“Our nation needs healing. It isn’t just the economy – which is bad, or the frighteningly high level of crime – also bad,” Rose Unplugged said.

“But the sickness in this nation goes deeper. It is in the dark corners that most people will never see. And even though we don’t always see it, we know the darkness exists. It exists in all forms of pornography, child trafficking, sex trafficking, the sacrifice of the unborn child through abortion – the list goes on,” she said.

Who can heal our nation?

