RFK Jr. Calls for ‘Reckoning’ for ‘Immoral, Homicidal, Criminal Behavior’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

At the Limitless Expo, a gathering focused on financial freedom and strategic empowerment, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a powerful speech that reignited the debate over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy didn’t mince words as he called for a reckoning for those responsible for what he described as “homicidal criminal behavior” during the pandemic.

Kennedy, who authored a controversial book about Anthony Fauci, used his platform at the expo to reiterate his claims against the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director.

“I wrote a book about Fauci. It’s a great book. There are 2,200 footnotes in the book… I invited people to find problems with the book… And nobody ever told us any factual error in that book,” Kennedy said.

He went on to accuse Fauci and other officials of using their positions to enforce “totalitarian controls that were not science-based,” arguing that their actions led to unnecessary deaths worldwide.

“It’s a story, really, of people involved in really terrible, immoral, homicidal criminal behavior,” he said.

One of the most explosive claims Kennedy made was about the suppression of COVID-19 treatments like Ivermectin.

He said that the FDA’s discouragement of such treatments was not based on science but on a desire to push the vaccine agenda.

“By depriving people of Ivermectin, many, many people, millions of people around the globe, died, and they didn’t need to,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also touched on the rise in myocarditis cases among young people, particularly athletes, since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.

He cited alarming statistics, stating, “On average, it was, I think, 29 a month globally, athletes who died on the field. We’re getting down to hundreds a month now.”

In his conclusion, Kennedy warned that while the mainstream media has yet to fully acknowledge these issues, “the science is out there now, and it’s devastating.”

He called for accountability, stating, “There still has to be a reckoning.”

RFK Jr: “There still has to be a reckoning” for Covid “The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with the science, but the science is out there now and it’s devastating.” “Yesterday, the chief attorney for FDA admitted, because he lost a case in court against a doctor, that there… pic.twitter.com/dvLRD6tvAx — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 31, 2024

