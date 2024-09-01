RFK Jr. Calls for ‘Reckoning’ for ‘Immoral, Homicidal, Criminal Behavior’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

At the Limitless Expo, a gathering focused on financial freedom and strategic empowerment, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a powerful speech that reignited the debate over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kennedy didn’t mince words as he called for a reckoning for those responsible for what he described as “homicidal criminal behavior” during the pandemic.
Kennedy, who authored a controversial book about Anthony Fauci, used his platform at the expo to reiterate his claims against the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director.
“I wrote a book about Fauci. It’s a great book. There are 2,200 footnotes in the book… I invited people to find problems with the book… And nobody ever told us any factual error in that book,” Kennedy said.
He went on to accuse Fauci and other officials of using their positions to enforce “totalitarian controls that were not science-based,” arguing that their actions led to unnecessary deaths worldwide.
“It’s a story, really, of people involved in really terrible, immoral, homicidal criminal behavior,” he said.
One of the most explosive claims Kennedy made was about the suppression of COVID-19 treatments like Ivermectin.
He said that the FDA’s discouragement of such treatments was not based on science but on a desire to push the vaccine agenda.
“By depriving people of Ivermectin, many, many people, millions of people around the globe, died, and they didn’t need to,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy also touched on the rise in myocarditis cases among young people, particularly athletes, since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.
He cited alarming statistics, stating, “On average, it was, I think, 29 a month globally, athletes who died on the field. We’re getting down to hundreds a month now.”
In his conclusion, Kennedy warned that while the mainstream media has yet to fully acknowledge these issues, “the science is out there now, and it’s devastating.”
He called for accountability, stating, “There still has to be a reckoning.”
WATCH:
RFK Jr: “There still has to be a reckoning” for Covid
“The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with the science, but the science is out there now and it’s devastating.”
“Yesterday, the chief attorney for FDA admitted, because he lost a case in court against a doctor, that there… pic.twitter.com/dvLRD6tvAx
— Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 31, 2024
Here’s the partial transcript of his speech:
“I wrote a book about Fauci. It’s a great book. There are 2,200 footnotes in the book, and I invited people at the beginning of the book. All my sources in the book are… I did something that had never been done before, which is I put them on a barcode next to them. So you can actually, as you read, look up the sourcing. I invited people to find problems with the book.
I said, “Tell me what they are, and we will correct them.” We had 27 editions. We had the capacity to correct anything. And nobody ever told us any factual error in that book. If you read that book, it’s hard to… I don’t look into Anthony Fauci’s head.
I don’t look into Bill Gates’ head. I don’t say he did this because he was greedy or because he was manipulative. I just lay out what they did, and the story speaks for itself. It’s a story, really, of people involved in really terrible, immoral, homicidal, criminal behavior.
Using a position in government that he had for 50 years without any election to clamp down on these totalitarian controls that were not science-based and that everybody now admits there was no science.
In fact, yesterday, the chief attorney for the FDA admitted that there was no reason. He admitted because he lost the case in court against a doctor, but there was no reason to discourage people from taking Ivermectin.
Ivermectin was a very, very devastating cure for COVID. It literally obliterated COVID. And by depriving people of Ivermectin, many, many people, millions of people around the globe, died, and they didn’t need to.
There were cures for COVID from day one, very effective cures. But they didn’t want that. They wanted the vaccine only.
There’s a rule, a little-known federal rule, that they were all aware of, which said that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization for a vaccine if there is an existing remedy that has already been approved for any use.
So if they admitted that hydroxychloroquine or famotidine or ivermectin or any of the 25 existing therapeutic drugs that were very effective against COVID, if they admitted that any of them were effective, the whole vaccine project would have fallen apart.
They couldn’t have done it. And so they decided that they were going to pretend that there was no cure except for the vaccine.
And they gave people a product that was not properly tested. And now, you have a whole generation of kids that has now got myocarditis, these terrible heart problems, and young athletic boys.
You’re seeing so many kids now drop dead on playing fields, and we never saw anything like this before. On average, it was, I think, 29 a month globally, athletes who died on the field. We’re getting down to hundreds a month now.
There still has to be a reckoning. The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with the science. But the science is out there now, and it’s devastating.”