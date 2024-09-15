REVEALED: Border Czar Kamala Harris Purposely Sent At Least 80% of Haitian and CHNV Migrants to Red States That Did Not Vote for Her — When Do They Sue Her?

Elon Musk retweeted a post today by @fentasl on X on Joe and Kamala’s Haitian migrants flown into the United States.

81% of the Haitian migrants – 362,000 out of 448,000 – were flown into red states.

These are the states that refused to vote for Joe and Kamala or that they could not steal.

Elon Musk chimed in: “Massive voter importation to make swing states permanently blue and turn America into a one-party state. It is rational from the Democratic Party standpoint, as it guarantees victory if successful.”

Massive voter importation to make swing states permanently blue and turn America into a one-party state. It is rational from the Democratic Party standpoint, as it guarantees victory if successful. https://t.co/U7Drfwy12l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024

The tweet was originally posted by @fentasyl.

Did you think Kamala was flying them to Martha’s Vineyard?

– 81% (362,000/448,000) of her irregular Haitians somehow went to states that voted against her in 2020. If you look closely at the graph, you can just barely see when she started flying them into your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/gdmsssiadv — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) September 14, 2024

This information is not new to The Gateway Pundit readers.

According to a Gateway Pundit June report, new CBP data found that over 1 million illegal aliens have been allowed into the US through what the regime defines as “legal” means.” The Biden-Kamala admin used the CBP One App and the CHNV program to allow illegals entry into the US. These numbers are not included in the millions of illegals that have entered the US under Joe Biden’s watch.

According to the statistics, over 636,000 illegals used the CBP One App to get into the US at ports of entry.

These illegals are from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Over 462,000 illegals were flown directly into the US under the CHNV Parole program.

These are simply other tactics the Biden regime uses to bring future Democrat voters into the United States, paid for by your tax dollars.

More from fentasyl.

Many are confused by the language used here. “Inadmissible” is a statutory term that Kamala Harris has chosen to unburden from its legislation. It now means “flown into the interior of the USA despite not qualifying as a legal immigrant” pic.twitter.com/x9YLDsgCiI — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) September 14, 2024

This is a purposeful program by Democrats to flood red states with illegal aliens – paid for by you, the US taxpayer.

Joe Biden flew most of the illegal aliens in his secret migrant flight program to Florida and Texas – to punish the red states with a crushing amount of new illegal aliens.

Biden sent 90% of the illegals in the secret flight program to Florida and Texas.

At least 326,000 migrants in the program were flown into Florida.

At least 21,964 migrants were flown into Houston, Texas.

At least 4,578 of migrants were flown into Atlanta, Georgia.

That totals at least 352,542 in just those three airports out of the 462,000 flown into the US.

That comes out to 76% of the total migrants flown into the country under Biden’s CBP One App program to red states.

Biden is importing a crushing amount of illegal aliens into the red states to crash their social welfare system.

Republican lawmakers are once again too weak to do anything about this purposeful destruction of America.

According to the Washington Examiner, Florida turns out to be the top landing and U.S. customs processing zone for this direct-flights parole-and-release program, tallying at nearly 326,000 of the initial arrivals from inception through February.