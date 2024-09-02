Resurfaced Video Shows Kamala Harris Promising Race Grifter Al Sharpton She Will Sign Reparations Bill

by

Newly surfaced video has shown Kamala Harris promising to sign a reparations bill into law if she is elected president.

In what is reported to have been an appearance with notorious race grifter Al Sharpton during the 2020 presidential campaign, in which she polled so bad she pulled out before the primaries, Harris promised she would support the radical plan to take money from ordinary Americans and give it to black people.

“In the area of reparations of for descendants of Africans enslaved: If you’re elected president would you sign that bill [Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act proposed by Representative Shelia Jackson Lee] if it came across your desk?” Sharpton asks Harris during the event.

“When I am elected president I will sign that bill,” she responds to the delight of the audience.

The footage went viral on the X platform on Sunday as conservatives seek to remind Americans of how truly radical this woman is.

It is unclear what kind of reparations bill Harris would support, although if her home city of San Francisco is anything to by, the proposals are absolutely insane.

San Francisco Reparations Committee Mulls Paying $5 Million to Each Black Resident and Granting Total Debt Forgiveness

Under the proposals put forward by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, black people were to receive one-time lump sum payment of $5 million, complete debt forgiveness, a guaranteed income of $97,000 a year and the right to buy houses for as low as $1.

While a reparations bill is unlikely to pass Congress even if Democrats have a slim majority, such commitments are a reminder of Harris's far-left radicalism and willingness to say whatever is necessary in the pursuit of power, even if such pledges are completely unrealistic, immoral and unworkable.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 