Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump’s Debate Prep-“He’ll Go in Game Time Ready Just as he Does for Every Interview, Every Rally That He Does. This is Not Something That is a Heavy Lift for Him.” (VIDEO)

Republican Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on “This Week” on ABC earlier Sunday with host Jon Karl to discuss the upcoming Presidential debate between President Trump and Kamala Harris.

“How is the former President preparing for this? What’s your sense, you’ve been with him before big moments. He likes to say he doesn’t need to prepare for a debate, but what is he doing?” Jon Karl asked.

“The biggest way that he does that is by traveling around the country and actually talking to voters. He takes questions from the press on a regular basis. So I think everyday is debate prep for Donald Trump. He’ll go in game time ready just as he does for every interview, every rally that he does. This is not something that is a heavy lift for him,” Huckabee Sanders said.

“I think she has a lot to get ready for and I don’t think that she is up to the challenge in large part not just because I don’t know that she is a great debater, but she is so wrong on the issues that Americans care about,” Huckabee Sanders continued.

“He shows up at this debate from a position of strength. She shows up from a position of weakness,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Watch:

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells @JonKarl that “every day is debate prep for Donald Trump.” “He’ll go in game time ready just as he does for every interview, every rally that he does. This is not something that is a heavy lift for him.” https://t.co/dtMGBibcIo pic.twitter.com/0hnnQJs4B3 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 8, 2024

Governor Huckabee Sanders also said that Kamala Harris does not make herself available to answer any questions.

“It’s so rare that we hear from her, that we hear her take questions or that we know anything that she actually stands for,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Watch:

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells @JonKarl the debate Tuesday is “more important” for Kamala Harris than Donald Trump. “It’s so rare that we hear from her, that we hear her take questions or that we know anything that she actually stands for.” https://t.co/QL4o4hLmii pic.twitter.com/9TiOTwGyIG — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 8, 2024

Governor Huckabee Sanders also said that former Rep Liz Cheney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris was contrary to conservatism and being a Republican.

“I’m not trying to be rude, but you don’t get to call yourself a conservative or a Republican when you support the most radical nominee that the Democrats have ever put up.”

Watch: