REPORT: Trump Outperforming His 2020 Support Among Hispanic Voters, Has Edge on Immigration

Donald Trump is doing even better today with Hispanic voters than he did in 2020, which is saying something because he did well with that group back then.

What has changed since then? Millions of illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border and Hispanic voters trust Trump more than Harris on this issue.

Harris still has an edge on some issues, such as healthcare, but Trump does not even need to win the majority of Hispanic voters. He only needs to take a larger percentage than he or other Republicans have in the past and it looks as though he is doing that.

FOX News reports:

Trump outperforming 2020 support among Hispanics, who prefer him on immigration, poll shows Republican presidential nominee former President Trump is outperforming his 2020 support among Hispanics, who prefer him on immigration during the 2024 race, according to a new poll. Hispanic voters give Trump a 42% to 37% advantage over Democrat presidential candidate Vice President Harris regarding immigration policy, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. Among the broader electorate, 46% preferred Trump on immigration over the 36% who preferred Harris, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Aug. 21-28… Trump’s performance among Hispanics overall looks to see a significant improvement compared to 2020. Harris currently has a 13-point lead among registered Hispanic voters, the poll showed. The Hispanic vote went to Biden by 21 points four years ago, according to a 2020 Pew Research exit poll analysis. A 2020 Fox News Voter Analysis, conducted in partnership with the Associated Press, showed 35% of Hispanic or Latino voters preferred Trump while 63% preferred Biden.

This is a trend which has been visible for weeks.

You ready for some really good news? Trump’s 2024 YouGov polling numbers are blowing his YouGov 2020 numbers *out of the water* Hispanic: 32% in 2020 -> now 41% in 2024 Black: 9% -> 17% (almost double!) Men: 44% -> 54% Women: 37% -> 44% Seniors: 45% -> 57% Even with… pic.twitter.com/nk9npNF6uT — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 19, 2024

Democrats and the media tried to make Trump toxic to minority voters and it hasn’t worked.